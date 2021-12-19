ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Evacuated From Assisted Living Facility In Evergreen

By Danielle Chavira
 3 days ago

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – An assisted living facility in Evergreen suffered some flooding and a power outage on Saturday forcing some of their residents to be picked up by family members. Evergreen firefighters say a water leak from the sprinkler system is to blame for the flooding at Elk Run Assisted Living.

Now, firefighters are helping with the evacuation process.

(credit: CBS)

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the power remains out, and residents will not be allowed to stay at the facility overnight. JCSO officials tell CBS4 between 10-15 residents did not have alternative arrangements with family, so they might stay at another facility or a hotel.

(credit: CBS)

The Jefferson County Public School district is helping transport some of the evacuees.

No injuries were reported.

