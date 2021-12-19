Some Evacuated From Assisted Living Facility In Evergreen

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – An assisted living facility in Evergreen suffered some flooding and a power outage on Saturday forcing some of their residents to be picked up by family members. Evergreen firefighters say a water leak from the sprinkler system is to blame for the flooding at Elk Run Assisted Living.

Now, firefighters are helping with the evacuation process.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the power remains out, and residents will not be allowed to stay at the facility overnight. JCSO officials tell CBS4 between 10-15 residents did not have alternative arrangements with family, so they might stay at another facility or a hotel.

The Jefferson County Public School district is helping transport some of the evacuees.

No injuries were reported.