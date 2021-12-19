New York Cares Distributes Coats, Meals, Toys For 33rd Annual Coat Drive

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With one week until Christmas, volunteers are spreading some holiday cheer.

New York Cares distributed coats, meals and toys as part of its 33rd annual drive in Queens on Saturday.

“Men, women, young children who are so excited to be getting a new coat. They put it on immediately. They go around the corner, they get a toy. The parents can have a meal for the rest of the week. It’s a really feel-good moment, and we’re very proud to be a part of it,” said Jennifer Goldschein, chief development officer for New York Cares.

Since 1989, the New York Cares coat drive has collected more than 2 million winter coats.