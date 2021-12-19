ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Cares Distributes Coats, Meals, Toys For 33rd Annual Coat Drive

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xz8z6_0dQkbpie00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With one week until Christmas, volunteers are spreading some holiday cheer.

New York Cares distributed coats, meals and toys as part of its 33rd annual drive in Queens on Saturday.

“Men, women, young children who are so excited to be getting a new coat. They put it on immediately. They go around the corner, they get a toy. The parents can have a meal for the rest of the week. It’s a really feel-good moment, and we’re very proud to be a part of it,” said Jennifer Goldschein, chief development officer for New York Cares.

Since 1989, the New York Cares coat drive has collected more than 2 million winter coats.

CBS New York

School Districts Plan For Cloudy Future As COVID Cases Rise

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was a holiday sendoff for students in Mount Vernon, one of the first districts in New York to announce all-remote instruction after the end-of-year break. Students won’t be back in person until at least Jan. 18. “I want to go back in person,” one student told CBS2’s Tony Aiello. “You like in person?” Aiello asked. “Yeah, because I see my friends there,” the student said. Dr. Kenneth Hamilton runs the district with 8,000 students. “We have over 110 active cases right now and they’re just increasing day after day,” Hamilton said. “We decided that this was the most prudent approach...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
CBS New York

New York City Offering $100 Booster Incentive; De Blasio Says Vaccinations Still Key To Fighting Omicron

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Omicron variant is now the dominant strain of coronavirus in New York, and Mayor Bill de Blasio says city residents need to move just as fast as the virus. “It will be a tough few weeks, and we need to understand that, and we need to do everything possible to address that,” de Blasio said Tuesday. “But look, this is going to be a temporary reality.” Back on Dec. 4, reported COVID cases hovered under 1,900 for a seven-day average. On Tuesday, it was nearly 9,300, a surge fueled by the more contagious new variant. The mayor said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

FDNY: 3 Children, 5 Adults Injured In Castle Hill, Bronx Blaze

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several people were hospitalized Monday after a fire destroyed their home in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx. Fire officials said the fire started on the first floor of a home on Story Avenue and then quickly spread to the structure next door. Three children and five adults, including a firefighter, had minor injuries. One person suffered a severe leg injury and head injury. READ MORE: FDNY: 1 Dead, 3 Others Hurt In Bronx Fire Some survivors escaped the flames by jumping from a second-story window. “My daughter’s kids … three kids … my grandchildren … we had to throw them out of the window, and catch them. Also, my daughter, she’s hanging out the window. I told her let yourself go and we grabbed them,” homeowner Santos Marte Salcedo said. At least two homes were destroyed by the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

While Many Shows Have Shut Down At Least Temporarily Due To COVID, Billy Joel And Others Play On

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crowds packed Madison Square Garden on Monday night for a concert, just as Broadway announced more COVID-19-related shutdowns. Increasing COVID cases did not stop Billy Joel fans from heading out to the “World’s Most Famous Arena.” “We still have a life to live,” Meghan Hartson of Yonkers told CBS2’s Cory James. “I got the three shots,” said Thomas Joyce of Neptune, New Jersey. “I feel like as long as everyone wears their masks and are vaccinated, we should be good,” added Suzanne Schiller of Bergen County. The legendary singer’s Monday night show brought out thousands. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

