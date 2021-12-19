ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Chicago Bulls feel healthy and are eager to return after a weeklong COVID-19 pause. ‘The only symptom I had was boredom,’ DeMar DeRozan says.

By Julia Poe, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dLted_0dQkbnCQ00
Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) drives to the basket against Heat guard Kyle Lowry in the second half on Nov. 27 at the United Center. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan was relieved to return to practice Saturday for the first time in 10 days after becoming the third player caught in the team’s COVID-19 outbreak.

The NBA postponed two Bulls games this week and placed the team under tight restrictions after 10 players entered league’s health and safety protocols. They haven’t played a game since Dec. 11.

DeRozan is cleared to return Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at the United Center, as are Coby White and Javonte Green. Derrick Jones Jr. also has exited protocols and is listed as questionable.

The Bulls are far from returned to normal — Matt Thomas remains in protocols despite being listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game, and Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu, Troy Brown Jr. and Alize Johnson are expected to remain sidelined through Christmas, according to coach Billy Donovan. But with no new cases among players or coaches, the Bulls are hopeful they’ve escaped the widest team outbreak in the NBA so far this season.

Without any symptoms, DeRozan said the greatest challenge was staying grounded amid the frustration and confusion of the outbreak.

“That was the crazy thing, sitting there fine and trying to figure out why I’m sitting here doing nothing,” DeRozan said. “I felt completely fine. The only symptom I had was boredom, honestly.”

DeRozan structured his days around COVID-19 testing and basketball. He reported to test outside the Bulls training facility every morning, then returned home to nap before watching every NBA game scheduled for the day. DeRozan trained lightly in the evenings, alternating between stretches and simple exercises such as jumping rope or doing pushups. When he ran out of basketball to watch, DeRozan switched to football.

Even with plenty of sports to consume, DeRozan said those days were marked by boredom as he itched to return to the court and help his teammates.

“It’s just mentally exhausting just seeing everything that’s going on around the league, just being affected by it,” DeRozan said. “It can be frustrating, it can be confusing, it can be a lot of things at once. It’s just something we’ve got to continue to deal with, try (to) maneuver around it and make the most of it when we can.”

The Bulls outbreak began with White on Dec. 1 and quickly enveloped 10 players on the roster: Green (Dec. 3) , DeRozan (Dec. 5) , Thomas (Dec. 7) , Jones Jr. (Dec. 9 ) , Dosunmu and Johnson (Saturday) , LaVine and Brown (Sunday) and Johnson (Monday) . Broadcasters Stacey King and Bill Wennington also entered protocols amid the outbreak, and center Nikola Vučević previously spent 11 days in isolation after testing positive Nov. 11 .

Many Bulls players in protocols were asymptomatic like DeRozan, but others experienced mild symptoms. White said he returned a low-grade fever of around 99 degrees and suffered from headaches and congestion for three to four days. Although this sickness was noticeable, White likened it to a cold and said recovery hasn’t been a challenge.

With half of the Bulls in isolation, White said his teammates stayed connected through a group chat, teasing each other and cracking jokes about getting tested.

“We got a lighthearted group, a spiritual group,” White said. “We got good personalities and spirits on the team. Nobody was like, ‘Man, this is BS.’ We were all just making jokes. We don’t have those type of personalities where dudes were upset or angry. Our group is funny, goofy. We just got the ‘it is what it is’ mentality and keep pushing.”

The Bulls outbreak was the most extensive in the league but quickly was matched. The Brooklyn Nets equaled the Bulls’ high when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving entered protocols Saturday, bringing the team’s total to 10.

More than 70 NBA players entered the league’s protocols this month, and at least 50 of those cases occurred in the last seven days. Before December, only 16 players had entered the protocols.

“When it started happening with us, I was confident in knowing that it wasn’t just going to be us,” DeRozan said.

These outbreaks have created a challenge for the NBA, which is facing a potential need to shut down games as the omicron and delta variants pummel cities across the U.S. The nationwide spike comes amid the highly anticipated span of scheduling between the Christmas and New Year’s holiday games, which are major broadcast revenue drivers for the league.

When asked to offer his take on the league’s quandary, White held up both hands and pled the fifth.

“I don’t want to get into that,” White said. “I don’t really know. I want to hoop and everybody else wants to hoop. Whatever they come up with, that’s what I’m going to follow.”

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alize Johnson
Person
Derrick Jones Jr.
Person
Bill Wennington
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Alex Caruso exchange messages after Bulls-Lakers clash

Alex Caruso’s Chicago Bulls defeated LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers, 115-110, in a hard-fought battle at the United Center on Sunday. Afterward, AC and LBJ’s social media activity confirmed what we already knew: it’s still nothing but love between the two championship-winning former teammates. Caruso had...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers
firstsportz.com

“Michael Jordan days are back”: Twitter showers praise on DeMar DeRozan after Bulls latest win over Lakers

When DeMar DeRozan was acquired by the Chicago Bulls ahead of the start of 2021-22 season, many thought of his to be playing the role of a supporter alongside Zach LaVine on the scoring end. But the former has gone onto become the most important player the United Center. Moreover, with many doubting his clutch abilities in the past, DeMar has surely taken it personally to replicate the same forma s Michael Jordan for the iconic Bulls.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
fadeawayworld.net

DeMar DeRozan On Playing Against LeBron James: "I Got The Utmost Respect For LeBron. It’s Definitely One Of Those Situations That When I’m Older I Can Say I Played Against That Guy."

LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever play the game, and many realize this. But it does not stop opponents from attempting to have a better outing than him. Chicago Bulls DeMar DeRozan was successful last night, as he led his team with 38 points en route to a 115-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at United Center. Both teams were grossly understaffed last night due to injuries and covid-19, but the Bulls were victorious for the second time this season.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

DeRozan returns to deliver more 4th-quarter magic

DeMar DeRozan’s fourth-quarter heroics have exited the protocols. In his first game since landing in the league’s health and safety protocols shortly before a Dec. 6 tipoff against the Nuggets, DeRozan scored 19 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter of the Chicago Bulls' pulsating victory over the Lakers Sunday night at a raucous United Center.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls need Nikola Vučević to return to form — ‘He has high expectations for himself’ — to regain their momentum in the Eastern Conference race

Nikola Vučević hasn’t found his rhythm yet in Chicago. The All-Star center’s first year with the Bulls has stuttered through stop-and-start challenges. First a late-season trade from Orlando offered little time to adjust, then a new team dynamic with the addition of DeMar DeRozan shook up the start of this season. A series of COVID-19 absences — first for Vučević in November, then for more ...
NBA
Reuters

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls roll past Rockets

EditorsNote: fixed point totals for starters and reserves in 7th graf, tweaked last graf. DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 26 points and Coby White followed with 24 to lead six players in double figures as the host Chicago Bulls cruised past the Houston Rockets 133-118 on Monday for their second victory in as many nights.
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

Three games were postponed, DeMar DeRozan returned to bury the Lakers

Editor’s Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now. Despite three postponements, there were still plenty of...
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy