Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Police Searching For Missing Perry Hall Man

By Jennifer Donatelli
 3 days ago

PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Perry Hall man whom they said may be in emotional distress.

Eugene Meneses, 47, of the 8700 block of Silver Hall Road was last seen driving a silver Honda with a Maryland tag of 5ELJ59. Police did not say what model car or when Meneses was last seen.

Meneses is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

