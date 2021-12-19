ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miguel scores 17 to lift Troy past Arkansas Baptist 84-64

Rifen Miguel had 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lead Troy to an 84-64 win over Arkansas Baptist on Saturday.

Kieffer Punter also had 17 points for the Trojans (8-4). Christian Turner added 13 points. TK Smith had six rebounds.

Trejon Ware had 24 points for the Buffaloes. Gabriel Johnson added 11 points. G'Quavious Lennox had 11 points.

