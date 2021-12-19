ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Memorializing veterans at Hampton National Cemetery

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vkLXL_0dQkbbbi00

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton community honored the fallen on National Wreaths Across America Day.

Saturday afternoon, volunteers from Wreaths Across America were at Hampton National Cemetery at Hampton University to remember and honor veterans of the U.S. military by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and saying the name of each and every veteran out loud.

Delegate-elect A.C. Cordoza, the first African American Republican delegate of Virginia's 91st District , was the keynote speaker. The district includes Hampton University.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs , Hampton National Cemetery is located near where the historic Civil War naval battle between the CSS Merrimac/Virginia and the USS Monitor ironclad ships happened in 1862. The cemetery’s first burials took place that year, and the cemetery is among a number of national cemeteries with origins that date to the Civil War.

There are 638 unknown soldiers buried at the cemetery, most of whom are Civil War soldiers who died in battle and were originally quickly buried on the battlefield.

Related: More than 11,000 wreaths laid on graves of veterans in Suffolk cemetery

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
Hampton, VA
Government
City
Hampton, VA
Hampton, VA
Society
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Veteran#Wreaths Across America#American War#Volunteers#Hampton University#African American#Republican#Hampton National Cemetery
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy