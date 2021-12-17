Venomous Snake Spotted Hiding in Family’s Christmas Tree [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Lila. Hi, I’m Lila! You may have noticed my grey muzzle. I just celebrated my 11th birthday here at the VHS, but I don’t act a day over 1! My favorite volunteer takes me for a run every day through the Mutt’s Morning Out program, so I’m in great shape! I’ve been waiting in my kennel since October, but I haven’t had a lot of adoption visits. It’s time for me to find my forever family! I love people, and I’m great with kids and respectful dogs. Maybe you could be my new walking buddy if you adopt me! Come visit me at the VHS! I’m spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines, adoption fee $150.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO