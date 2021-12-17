Venomous Snake Spotted Hiding in Family’s Christmas Tree [VIDEO]
By Chris Reed
6 days ago
Take the whole tree and burn it. A video is going around that shows a venomous snake, just over 4-feet long, lurking in someone's Christmas tree. The snake was in the tree the entire time the couple decorated it, but it was...
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Lila. Hi, I’m Lila! You may have noticed my grey muzzle. I just celebrated my 11th birthday here at the VHS, but I don’t act a day over 1! My favorite volunteer takes me for a run every day through the Mutt’s Morning Out program, so I’m in great shape! I’ve been waiting in my kennel since October, but I haven’t had a lot of adoption visits. It’s time for me to find my forever family! I love people, and I’m great with kids and respectful dogs. Maybe you could be my new walking buddy if you adopt me! Come visit me at the VHS! I’m spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines, adoption fee $150.
Each year, a Kentucky native makes it her mission to spread Christmas cheer by dressing up as Little Debbie and dancing in public with her trusty sidekick, Christmas Tree Cake. Back in 2019, a video went viral on Facebook of a woman dressed as Little Debbie and a guy dressed...
This 16-year-old dog gets rescued from being trapped in a box for his entire life. Watch his transformation from being matted and unrecognizable to getting the opportunity to run around like a puppy again. Keep up with Atlas on Instagram: https://thedo.do/dagebake. To help Peace of Mind Dog Rescue save more...
Cricket and her three siblings were rescued from a shelter. Watch as her foster mom brings her home and see Cricket change before her eyes. Cricket's fur began to grow back and she looked like a different dog. Once she was ready for her adoption her forever family quickly found her and brought her home.
POLK COUNTY, FL. – One Florida Sheriff is mad as hell and wants justice for a family this Christmas after a man broke into their home and stole presents from under the tree. “I want him to wake up in the county jail on Christmas. Give me that for my Christmas present, please,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
Three golden retrievers were set to be transferred to the Golden Retriever Rescue of Michigan in Auburn Hills after their owners’ divorce, but it was reported on Dec. 14 that the husband took the dogs from the home and “dumped” them in mid-Michigan.
The Shih Tzu/Yorkie puppy, who weighs just under 1.5 lbs. (23 ounces), recently received a tiny custom wheelchair from Walkin' Pets, a New Hampshire-based pet mobility company, and can now move on his own. Before this gift, Toby struggled with his mobility. The puppy was born Hydrocephalus, a buildup of...
An Amazon delivery driver was in for a very welcome surprise when she dropped off a package at one New York couple's home — and was met with a basket of goodies include medicine, lip balm, and cookies. Heather Muir Maffei and her husband Dave Maffei left the bin...
For a kitty, christmas trees are basically giant toys with more toys hanging from them. Here are nine cats climbing, attacking, and ruining Christmas trees.
The presents four little boys will never get to unwrap after they were killed in a house fire will remain untouched under a tree until after Christmas, their father has said. Brothers Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan, aged three, were alone when they died in a fire in Collingwood Road, Sutton south London, last week.
A family’s Christmas presents have all been stolen by burglars who also swiped medicine, cash, jewellery and lateral flow tests.Nottinghamshire Police said the victims had been left “utterly devastated” by the incident, in which two men ransacked their house in Worksop in the early hours of Tuesday, taking presents that had been wrapped and put into bags ready to be placed under the Christmas tree.In a plea for information from witnesses, Samantha Headland described how her two children, aged 11 and 12, had been left in tears and scared in their own home.In a statement released through police, Ms Headland,...
MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — The bond between a father and son is a special thing. It shines through in many different ways.
And in Wayzata, it’s a Christmas tree that brought one man closer to the son he lost.
Driving by, you can’t help but notice the giant Black Hills Spruce on Highcroft Road.
“This is a well-orchestrated decorating process. It’s absolutely kind of the sparkle in the middle of the heart of the neighborhood,” said neighbor Tara Engebretson.
“At night when I’m coming home from work, I usually come the long way and specifically, just to drive by the tree,” said neighbor Jeff Gratton.
I'm sure most South Dakota teachers can relate to this video. For that matter, I'm pretty sure all teachers can identify with this Santa. Santa Claus is reading letters as if they were written to him in the North Pole in the spirit of the communications that many of our amazing teachers have to deal with daily.
He's making a list, and checking it twice, he already knows who's been naughty and nice. Yep, Santa Claus is coming to town later this week. But there are a few places even Santa himself won't be able to visit this Christmas Eve because he's either way too busy, playing it safe, or Mrs. Claus would have his butt once she finds out.
