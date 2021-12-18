Food And Supplies From Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Arrive In Kentucky For Tornado Victims

BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration on Tuesday announced several new steps to combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, including an updated mask advisory, activation of the National Guard to support hospitals and new guidance on elective medical procedures.
The latest mask advisory from the Department of Public Health is “recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces.”
“DPH particularly urges this recommendation for individuals who have a weakened immune system, or are at increased risk for severe disease because of age or an underlying medical condition,...
