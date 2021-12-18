Food And Supplies From Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Arrive In Kentucky For Tornado Victims

BOSTON (CBS) — The MSPCA-Angell is looking to find homes for 20 dogs who were rescued from Kentucky after tornadoes ravaged parts of the state. The MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter said that the animals lived at the Kentucky Humane Society and are now scheduled to arrive Wednesday evening. The dogs ranged from 13 weeks to three years old and include Terriers, Beagles, Cattle Dogs, Labs and Boxers. The two organizations just helped relocate 100 cats to Massachusetts from Kentucky, and many of those new cats have found new homes. Anyone interested in adopting the dog can visit the Northeast Animal Shelter’s website.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO