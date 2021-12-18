ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Food And Supplies From Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Arrive In Kentucky For Tornado Victims

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBORO (CBS) — Food and supplies that were packed in trucks by the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation arrived in Kentucky for victims of the deadly tornadoes that...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

 

CBS Boston

Masks Recommended For All In Massachusetts; Baker Activates National Guard To Support Hospitals

BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration on Tuesday announced several new steps to combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, including an updated mask advisory, activation of the National Guard to support hospitals and new guidance on elective medical procedures. The latest mask advisory from the Department of Public Health is “recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces.” “DPH particularly urges this recommendation for individuals who have a weakened immune system, or are at increased risk for severe disease because of age or an underlying medical condition,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
southhillenterprise.com

Trucks full of supplies go from Bracey to Kentucky to assist tornado relief

Last week a devastating tornado made its way through Kentucky destroying homes, businesses, and even entire towns. As of December 17, the death toll had reached 88, making this one of the deadliest tornados in history. When news of the destruction reached Robert and Tammy Furr, they immediately started thinking...
KENTUCKY STATE
iheartcats.com

100 Cats Transported From Kentucky To Massachusetts After Deadly Tornadoes

One hundred cats from Kentucky have landed in Massachusetts in an effort to free up shelters for the influx of pets displaced by the deadly tornadoes that ravaged central and southern states on the night of December 10th. More than 70 people were killed during the outbreak, while homes and businesses across eight states have been reduced to ruins.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Boston

20 Dogs Rescued From Kentucky Tornadoes Up For Adoption In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — The MSPCA-Angell is looking to find homes for 20 dogs who were rescued from Kentucky after tornadoes ravaged parts of the state. The MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter said that the animals lived at the Kentucky Humane Society and are now scheduled to arrive Wednesday evening. The dogs ranged from 13 weeks to three years old and include Terriers, Beagles, Cattle Dogs, Labs and Boxers. The two organizations just helped relocate 100 cats to Massachusetts from Kentucky, and many of those new cats have found new homes. Anyone interested in adopting the dog can visit the Northeast Animal Shelter’s website.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KXII.com

Ada veterans sending support to Kentucky tornado victims

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Earlier this month a tornado ripped through several states in the south-central region of the country. The tornado crossed 250 miles and multiple states the night of December 10th, leaving 78 dead in Kentucky alone. American Legion Post 72 Commander James Kercheval says seeing the aftermath...
KENTUCKY STATE
radionwtn.com

Troopers From Hazard, Harlan Deliver Supplies To Tornado Victims

Mayfield, Ky.–Troopers from the Kentucky State Police posts in Harlan and Hazard made the trip to Madisonville, Dawson Springs and Mayfield to deliver supplies to the tornado victims. Troopers from Post 11 London, Post 13 Hazard, Post 10 Harlan, DESI East and Jade Enterprises of Berea joined forces to...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

