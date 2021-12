“Looking for Christmas” is the subject of this week’s Bible study by Pastor Mike Sanders. Pastor Mike will be reading in Matthew Chapter 2. Many people are pursing the wrong things and what they need to do this Christmas is reset their heart and focus upon what is most important in this world. This is the week that we are going to be celebrating Christmas. Pastor Mike is going to be following the wise men that found the star and the Christ of Christmas.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO