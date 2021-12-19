ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Confirms More Spider-Man Movies, Presumably With Tom Holland

Marvel is putting Spider-Man fans at ease in the wake of their latest movie — which leaves Tom Holland’s future as the teen hero uncertain — confirming … nope, the story ain’t over!. MCU Prez Kevin Feige got the word out early this week...

Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Says He’s ‘Ready To Start A Family’ After Zendaya Gushes Over Him: ‘I Love Kids’

The ‘Spider-Man’ star showed that he’s excited to take an off-screen adventure, after playing Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Could Spider-Dad be the next role in Tom Holland‘s career? The 25-year-old actor spoke about his desire to start a family and be a father in the future during a Wednesday December 15 interview with People. Tom, who’s dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, 25, admitted that he’s looking forward to the day he has kids of his own, when explaining that he thinks he’d be a teacher if he weren’t an actor.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Jokes He Isn’t Tall Enough To Catch Zendaya: She’d ‘Catch Me’ In ‘Spider-Man’ Stunts

Tom Holland laughed about being shorter than Zendaya and said she even caught HIM during a ‘Spider-Man’ stunt. Tom Holland, 25, joked about not being tall enough to catch onscreen love interest and real-life girlfriend Zendaya, 25, during stunts for Spider-Man: No Way Home. During an interview on The Graham Norton Show on Dec. 3, the Dune beauty revealed how Tom — who is 5’8″– ended up looking less than heroic during filming “Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there…” the 5’10” stunner explained. “He’s supposed to gently, you know, rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her.” But, she added that “because of our height difference” if they’re headed to the same point that “I will land before him because my feet obviously hit the ground before he does.”
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Pays Tribute to Nebula Actress Karen Gillan on Her Birthday

The third entry in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been filming for the better part of a month now, and one of the threequel's leads is now celebrating their birthday. Sunday afternoon, Guardians helmer James Gunn took to his Instagram account to wish Karen Gillan the happiest of birthdays. The Scottish actress turned 34 on Sunday and is currently filming her role as Nebula on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
MOVIES
Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Lands Third-Biggest Global Debut Ever With $587 Million

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is turbocharging the global box office, generating a mighty $587.2 million over the weekend despite rising concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The film, starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, isn’t only crushing pandemic box office benchmarks, it’s notching all-time records. With this weekend’s global tally, it ranks as the third-biggest worldwide debut in history behind “Avengers: Endgame” ($1.2 billion) and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($640 million). Notably, the top two films opened in China, which is currently the world’s biggest moviegoing market, while “No Way Home” has yet to secure a release date there. Domestically,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Speaks Out on Replacing Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Universe

When Avengers: Endgame was released back in 2019, it ended with Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) dying and Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) growing old, which has left fans of the MCU wondering who will lead the Avengers in the future. In a recent interview with GQ, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo named Spider-Man star Tom Holland the new face of the MCU. "Tom is stepping into the role that Robert Downey once occupied for Marvel, which is the favorite character, and in a lot of ways the soul of the Marvel universe," Russo said. During another recent interview on Josh Wilding's YouTube channel, Holland addressed Russo's comments.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Soars to Record $260M U.S. Opening, $600.8M Globally

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home spun a record-breaking web in its box office debut, grossing $260 million from 4,336 theaters to secure the second-biggest domestic opening of all time at the box office despite growing worries over the COVID-19 omicron variant. Monday’s final number of $260 million came in ahead of Sunday’s estimate of $253 million to supplant Avengers: Infinity War as the No. 2 launch ever, not adjusted for inflation. Overseas — where the new variant is even more of a concern in certain markets, and particularly in Europe — the movie also made history, grossing $340.8 million —...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tom Holland Reacts to Being Named Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU Replacement

Joe Russo anointed the Spider-Man actor as Iron Man's true successor. Robert Downey Jr.'s farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still a tough pill to swallow for many fans of the billion-dollar franchise, myself included but there's also no doubt in everyone's mind that the MCU is also in the process of finding the next guy who will lead the franchise into the next decade. It's long been debated by Marvel fans which hero should replace Tony Stark not only as the de facto leader of the Avengers but also as the face of the franchise with names like Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel all being part of the conversation.
MOVIES

