The Town of Saugus announced that trash and recycling collection will run on a regular collection schedule for the next two weeks in observance of Christmas and the New Year. Trash and recycling will be collected Monday, Dec. 20 through Friday, Dec. 24 the week before Christmas and then Monday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 31 before the New Year.

SAUGUS, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO