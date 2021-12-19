NFL referee home team winning percentages for Week 15

COVID-19 reared its crowned head in the midst of Week 15 and postponed three weekend games to the early part of next week.

Officiating crews similarly had to adapt to the changes.

The following is a list of each NFL referee’s home team winning percentage heading into Week 15 of the 2021 season. The assignments are according to Football Zebras while the stats are proprietary to this author. Given the fluid situation with game days, officiating crews are subject to change.

John Hussey’s crew has Sunday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Scott Novak as Monday night between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

The Tuesday officiating crews are Tony Corrente (Washington at Philadelphia) and Shawn Hochuli (Seattle at LA Rams).

Bill Vinovich’s crew was fortunate enough to have the hectic week off.

1. John Hussey: .750

Assignment: New Orleans at Tampa Bay

Hussey is tied for the lowest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .250.

Coaches are 2/6 overturning Hussey’s calls. The booth is a perfect 5/5.

2. Carl Cheffers: .643

Assignment: New England at Indianapolis

Cheffers has the third-lowest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .286.

Coaches are 2/3 challenging Hussey. The booth is 4/5.

3. Land Clark: .625

Assignment: Arizona at Detroit

Clark is tied for the fourth-highest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .583.

Coaches are 2/4 challenging Clark. The booth is 6/9 overturning Clark.

T-4. Brad Allen: .583

Assignment: Green Bay at Baltimore

Allen is tied for the league lead in percentage of home team with fewer penalties at .750.

Coaches are 4/8 challenging Allen. The booth is 7/8.

T-4. Brad Rogers: .583

Assignment: Tennessee at Pittsburgh

Rogers has the fourth-lowest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .308.

Coaches are 3/8 challenging Rogers. The booth has a 5/7 overturn rate.

T-4. Ron Torbert: .583

Assignment: NY Jets at Miami

Torbert has the third-highest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .692.

Coaches are 2/9 challenging Torbert. The booth is 6/7.

T-4. Bill Vinovich: .583

Assignment: off week

Vinovich is tied for the fourth-highest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .583.

Coaches are 2/9 challenging Vinovich. The booth is 3/6.

8. Clete Blakeman: .546

Assignment: Carolina at Buffalo

Blakeman has the 12th-lowest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .455.

Coaches are 1/3 challenging Blakeman. The booth is 4/6.

T-9. Adrian Hill: .500

Assignment: Cincinnati at Denver

Hill is tied for the fourth-highest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .583.

Coaches are 5/7. The booth is 3/7.

T-9. Shawn Smith: .500

Assignment: Kansas City at LA Chargers

Smith is tied for the lowest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .250.

Coaches are 3/7 when challenging Smith. The booth is 3/5 overturning Smith.

T-9. Craig Wrolstad: .500

Assignment: Las Vegas at Cleveland (Monday afternoon)

Wrolstad is tied for the ninth-highest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .500.

Coaches are 4/7 challenging Wrolstad. The booth is 6/8.

T-12. Clay Martin: .417

Assignment: Atlanta at San Francisco

Martin has the fifth-lowest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .417.

Coaches are 4/5 challenging Martin. The booth is 4/6.

T-12. Scott Novak: .417

Assignment: Minnesota at Chicago

Novak is tied for the fourth-highest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .583.

Coaches are 3/5 challenging Novak. The booth is 5/9.

T-12. Tony Corrente: .417

Assignment: Washington at Philadelphia (Tuesday)

Corrente is tied for the fourth-highest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .583.

Coaches have had no shot with Corrente at 0/6. The booth meanwhile is a perfect 2/2.

T-12. Jerome Boger: .417

Assignment: Dallas at NY Giants

Boger is tied for the ninth-highest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .500.

Coaches are 1/4 challenging Boger. The booth is 5/6.

T-12. Alex Kemp: .417

Assignment: Houston at Jacksonville

Kemp is tied for the league lead in percentage of home team with fewer penalties at .750.

Coaches are a perfect 5/5 challenging Kemp. However, the booth is 3/7.

17. Shawn Hochuli: .167

Assignment: Seattle at LA Rams (Tuesday)

Hochuli is tied for the ninth-highest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .500.

Coaches are 1/6 challenging Hochuli. The booth has a 2/4 success rate.