ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL referee home team winning percentages for Week 15

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKROu_0dQkXTQ600

COVID-19 reared its crowned head in the midst of Week 15 and postponed three weekend games to the early part of next week.

Officiating crews similarly had to adapt to the changes.

The following is a list of each NFL referee’s home team winning percentage heading into Week 15 of the 2021 season. The assignments are according to Football Zebras while the stats are proprietary to this author. Given the fluid situation with game days, officiating crews are subject to change.

John Hussey’s crew has Sunday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Scott Novak as Monday night between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

The Tuesday officiating crews are Tony Corrente (Washington at Philadelphia) and Shawn Hochuli (Seattle at LA Rams).

Bill Vinovich’s crew was fortunate enough to have the hectic week off.

1. John Hussey: .750

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQhAJ_0dQkXTQ600
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Assignment: New Orleans at Tampa Bay

Hussey is tied for the lowest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .250.

Coaches are 2/6 overturning Hussey’s calls. The booth is a perfect 5/5.

2. Carl Cheffers: .643

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvu1n_0dQkXTQ600
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Assignment: New England at Indianapolis

Cheffers has the third-lowest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .286.

Coaches are 2/3 challenging Hussey. The booth is 4/5.

3. Land Clark: .625

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EXPqx_0dQkXTQ600
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Assignment: Arizona at Detroit

Clark is tied for the fourth-highest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .583.

Coaches are 2/4 challenging Clark. The booth is 6/9 overturning Clark.

T-4. Brad Allen: .583

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0186Nq_0dQkXTQ600
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Assignment: Green Bay at Baltimore

Allen is tied for the league lead in percentage of home team with fewer penalties at .750.

Coaches are 4/8 challenging Allen. The booth is 7/8.

T-4. Brad Rogers: .583

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ovp0_0dQkXTQ600
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Assignment: Tennessee at Pittsburgh

Rogers has the fourth-lowest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .308.

Coaches are 3/8 challenging Rogers. The booth has a 5/7 overturn rate.

T-4. Ron Torbert: .583

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUTob_0dQkXTQ600
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Assignment: NY Jets at Miami

Torbert has the third-highest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .692.

Coaches are 2/9 challenging Torbert. The booth is 6/7.

T-4. Bill Vinovich: .583

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0osm_0dQkXTQ600
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Assignment: off week

Vinovich is tied for the fourth-highest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .583.

Coaches are 2/9 challenging Vinovich. The booth is 3/6.

8. Clete Blakeman: .546

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y8cCs_0dQkXTQ600
Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Assignment: Carolina at Buffalo

Blakeman has the 12th-lowest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .455.

Coaches are 1/3 challenging Blakeman. The booth is 4/6.

T-9. Adrian Hill: .500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S4shM_0dQkXTQ600
Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Assignment: Cincinnati at Denver

Hill is tied for the fourth-highest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .583.

Coaches are 5/7. The booth is 3/7.

T-9. Shawn Smith: .500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10SIwf_0dQkXTQ600
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Assignment: Kansas City at LA Chargers

Smith is tied for the lowest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .250.

Coaches are 3/7 when challenging Smith. The booth is 3/5 overturning Smith.

T-9. Craig Wrolstad: .500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2bpV_0dQkXTQ600
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Assignment: Las Vegas at Cleveland (Monday afternoon)

Wrolstad is tied for the ninth-highest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .500.

Coaches are 4/7 challenging Wrolstad. The booth is 6/8.

T-12. Clay Martin: .417

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BT4sg_0dQkXTQ600
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Assignment: Atlanta at San Francisco

Martin has the fifth-lowest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .417.

Coaches are 4/5 challenging Martin. The booth is 4/6.

T-12. Scott Novak: .417

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28FwbV_0dQkXTQ600
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Assignment: Minnesota at Chicago

Novak is tied for the fourth-highest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .583.

Coaches are 3/5 challenging Novak. The booth is 5/9.

T-12. Tony Corrente: .417

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D54S6_0dQkXTQ600
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Assignment: Washington at Philadelphia (Tuesday)

Corrente is tied for the fourth-highest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .583.

Coaches have had no shot with Corrente at 0/6. The booth meanwhile is a perfect 2/2.

T-12. Jerome Boger: .417

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UsTKC_0dQkXTQ600
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Assignment: Dallas at NY Giants

Boger is tied for the ninth-highest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .500.

Coaches are 1/4 challenging Boger. The booth is 5/6.

T-12. Alex Kemp: .417

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Hvyh_0dQkXTQ600
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Assignment: Houston at Jacksonville

Kemp is tied for the league lead in percentage of home team with fewer penalties at .750.

Coaches are a perfect 5/5 challenging Kemp. However, the booth is 3/7.

17. Shawn Hochuli: .167

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVpew_0dQkXTQ600
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Assignment: Seattle at LA Rams (Tuesday)

Hochuli is tied for the ninth-highest percentage of home teams with fewer penalties at .500.

Coaches are 1/6 challenging Hochuli. The booth has a 2/4 success rate.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Antonio Brown reaches settlement with former live-in chef

Antonio Brown and his former live-in chef, who revealed that the Bucs receiver used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card — resulting in a three-game suspension for Brown and others — have settled their financial dispute. Steven Ruiz, the owner of Taste ThatLA, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
Distractify

What Happened to Drew Brees' Face? Here's Why the Former Saints Quarterback Has a Scar

Former New Orleans Saints leader Drew Brees is arguably one of the most popular quarterbacks in the NFL, so it's no surprise that fans are always curious to learn all about his life. That said, football enthusiasts can't help but wonder what happened to Drew Brees' face since a huge scar has been there throughout his entire football career. Scroll down for everything we know about the football star's health!
NFL
FanSided

Saints player makes mistake trolling Tom Brady after embarrassing loss

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers had a night to forget as the Saints completed the sweep of the top team in the NFC South. Last night was a tough game for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Losing to the Saints with a depleted roster and losing several key players to injury all in one night is hard, and the day after losses like this never get better.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Corrente
Person
Jerome Boger
Person
Clete Blakeman
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ real reason for sitting out Adam Thielen vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was ruled out for the team’s Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears, though it should be noted that he didn’t suffer any setback. In fact according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Thielen was actually close to playing in their...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Jets#Ny Giants#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Detroit Clark#Rogers
FanSided

3 Cowboys players who won’t be back in 2022

These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Buccaneers injury woes: Chris Godwin out rest of regular season, Leonard Fournette may miss time, per report

It's one thing to lose, but to be swept is quite another. It's one thing to be swept, but to be embarrassed is quite another. It's one thing to be embarrassed, but for it to happen on your home field is quite another. It's one thing to be embarrassed on your own field, but to do so while losing two star players is quite another, and all of this is what Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with after Week 15 -- being shut out by the New Orleans Saints and losing Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette in the process.
NFL
On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Refs tried and failed to end Steelers’ season with awful fourth-down spot

The officials tried and failed to screw over the Steelers on Sunday, as a fourth-down spot with just seconds remaining had the potential to end Pittsburgh’s season. As they say, the ball don’t lie, and with just seconds left in the Steelers’ Week 15 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh was gifted a little poetic justice.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy