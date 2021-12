Cats are able to contort their bodies into all kinds of positions when they stretch. Here’s what experts say about cats and their nimble stretching habits. Like little yogis, cats always make time to stretch. You might have noticed that your kitty likes to stretch her limbs when she wakes up from a nap, after eating or playing, or even when she is asking for attention or food. It’s really cute, but you may be wondering why she does it so often. After all, isn’t just one long stretch in the morning good enough? Well, it turns out that there might be several interesting reasons why felines do this.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO