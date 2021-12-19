ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers seek the perfect gifts on last Saturday before Christmas

By Megan Telles, Shelby Nelson
KTLA
 3 days ago

It’s the last Saturday before Christmas, or “Super Saturday,” and shoppers are making it the busiest weekend of the holiday season.

According to the National Retail Federation , 148 million Americans were expected to shop in-store or online.

Megan Telles and Shelby Nelson report for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 18, 2021.

KTLA

