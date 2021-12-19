ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man shot, killed in North Portland; shooter at large

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in North Portland, bringing homicide detectives to the scene and closing roads during the initial investigation.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of North Hancock and Flint, police said. No suspects have yet been detained.

Police said the victim was an adult man but provided no other details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB Detective Jeff Pontius by email at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or at 503.823.0433, or Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov

BVD@pdx
3d ago

Portland is like the old west! Ever since they deregulated all drugs for personal consumption and were given a Teddy Wheeler that avoids the laws that he doesn’t like and a George Soros DA! Perfect storm for lawlessness! Citizens need to protect themselves! Carry a gun and bear spray and avoid downtown!

