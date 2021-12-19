Man shot, killed in North Portland; shooter at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in North Portland, bringing homicide detectives to the scene and closing roads during the initial investigation.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of North Hancock and Flint, police said. No suspects have yet been detained.

Police said the victim was an adult man but provided no other details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB Detective Jeff Pontius by email at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or at 503.823.0433, or Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov

