BOLO: Possible “armed and dangerous” man at large from Level Plains police

LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A man “presumed to be armed and dangerous” accused of theft, drug possession, and other charges is now on the run from Level Plains police, LPPD confirm.

At around 3 p.m. on Friday, Level Plains police responded to a report of a theft that occurred in the 1400 Block of Level Plains.

Upon arrival to start the search, officers made contact with the suspect, Dylan Lamar Pritchard. When officers attempted to detain him and place him in custody to execute the search warrant, he attempted to flee the area.

While officers were working to place him in handcuffs, Pritchard managed to escape control and flee the scene. He ran across County Road 1, heading northeast and a search of the area began.

Results of the search warrant found stolen property, an undisclosed amount of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, a firearm, and ammunition.

Pritchard is still at large at this time, according to Police Chief Summers.

Dylan Pritchard is described as a 5′ 8″ white male with long black hair, last seen wearing a black shirt and tan pants, and a handcuff on his right wrist.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Level Plains police or call 911.

