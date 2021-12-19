Devils' Akira Schmid: In goal Saturday

Gillies allowed three goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins. Gillies' Devils debut was a low-event game, as the teams combined for just 41 shots on goal. He's now 0-1-1 this season -- he took an overtime loss in his lone game with the Blues on Dec. 12. Until Mackenzie Blackwood (neck) is ready to return, Gillies will split duties in the crease with Akira Schmid. They may be auditioning for the backup job in this stretch, as Jonathan Bernier (hip) is expected to be sidelined long-term.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO