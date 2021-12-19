ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils' Akira Schmid: In goal Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Schmid will protect the road goal Saturday versus the Red Wings,...

www.cbssports.com

NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Devils-Penguins Game Postponed

Another day, another postponement. The NHL has announced that the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins will not play tomorrow due to “COVID-related issues” affecting the Devils. That means New Jersey is now off through the holiday break, as their game Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens was previously postponed.
NHL
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
Reuters

Matheson’s goal gives Penguins edge over Devils

Mike Matheson’s third-period goal held up as the winner Sunday, giving the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins their seventh straight win, 3-2 over the reeling New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J. Teddy Blueger and Danton Heinen also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry made 17 saves to improve to...
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Jon Gillies: Yields three goals in loss

Gillies allowed three goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins. Gillies' Devils debut was a low-event game, as the teams combined for just 41 shots on goal. He's now 0-1-1 this season -- he took an overtime loss in his lone game with the Blues on Dec. 12. Until Mackenzie Blackwood (neck) is ready to return, Gillies will split duties in the crease with Akira Schmid. They may be auditioning for the backup job in this stretch, as Jonathan Bernier (hip) is expected to be sidelined long-term.
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Janne Kuokkanen: Tips in goal

Kuokkanen scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins. Kuokkanen redirected a Ty Smith shot past Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry for the Devils' first goal of the game. The 23-year-old Kuokkanen snapped a six-game point drought with the tally, and it was his first goal since Nov. 11. The Finn has just six points, 25 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-7 rating in 28 contests -- his lackluster offense has occasionally earned him a trip to the press box as a healthy scratch this year.
NHL

