Stars' Miro Heiskanen: In lineup Saturday

Heiskanen (illness) is set to return to the lineup Saturday versus the...

NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Report Card: Sullivan Shuffles Lines, Drops Kapanen, Squeak Past Devils 3-2 (+)

The Pittsburgh Penguins won their seventh in a row, but it’s hard to determine which team deserved to lose more. Turnovers, haphazard play, and a lack of urgency highlighted a game in which the teams combined for just 25 shots after two periods and 41 shots total. Tristan Jarry stuffed Andreas Johnsson on a breakaway with one second remaining in the Penguins 3-2 win at Prudential Center.
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Sharks Season Placed On Holiday Pause Amid Growing COVID Concerns

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/AP) — The National Hockey League has decided to start its holiday break a little early this year amid mounting concerns over a rise in new COVID cases among the players on teams both in the United States and in Canada. The San Jose Sharks already had games this week with the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers cancelled. Now their practice facility will be closed at least until Sunday. “Due to the concern about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions, all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Dec. 20...
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
hockeywilderness.com

Preview: Wild take on Stars in midst of schedule, lineup changes

In what’s quickly becoming a rare situation, the Minnesota Wild’s regularly scheduled opponent for Monday’s game, the Dallas Stars, are healthy and ready to play. As COVID sweeps through the league, three of the Wild’s final six matchups of 2021 have been postponed, including last week’s home games against Carolina and Florida, as well as an upcoming home game against Detroit which was scheduled for Thursday.
