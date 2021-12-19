Stars' Miro Heiskanen: In lineup Saturday

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/AP) — The National Hockey League has decided to start its holiday break a little early this year amid mounting concerns over a rise in new COVID cases among the players on teams both in the United States and in Canada. The San Jose Sharks already had games this week with the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers cancelled. Now their practice facility will be closed at least until Sunday. “Due to the concern about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions, all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Dec. 20...

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO