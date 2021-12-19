ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube TV loses ESPN, Disney content after deal expires without agreement

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SF2Zq_0dQkVAXR00

(NEXSTAR) – YouTube TV users woke up to an unfortunate surprise Saturday. While the platform’s monthly price has dropped $15, so has the amount of content available to watch.

YouTube TV’s deal to continue providing Disney content, which includes ESPN and shows like “The Bachelor,” expired Friday. The company, owned by Google, said in a blog post that if Disney offered “equitable terms,” the agreement would be renewed.

At 11 p.m. CT Friday, YouTube TV updated the blog post to say that despite “good faith negotiations,” no agreement was reached with Disney before the agreement expired. Without Disney’s content, YouTube TV said it will drop its monthly rate from $64.99 to $49.99 for as long as the content remains off the platform.

Millions sign petition asking for reduced sentence for truck driver in I-70 crash

YouTube TV has an estimated 3 million subscribers, according to The Boston Globe . Many learned a new agreement hadn’t been reached while watching the FCS semifinal matchup between James Madison and North Dakota State on Friday when the channel disappeared. Others likely noticed when they tried to tune into college football games on Saturday, many of which ESPN holds the rights to, The New York Post reports.

Disney released a statement , which reads, “We’ve been in ongoing negotiations with Google’s YouTube TV and unfortunately, they have declined to reach a fair deal with us based on market terms and conditions. As a result, their subscribers have lost access to our unrivaled portfolio of networks including live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming from ABC, the ESPN networks, the Disney channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels. We stand ready to reach an equitable agreement with Google as quickly as possible in order to minimize the inconvenience to YouTube TV viewers by restoring our networks. We hope Google will join us in that effort.”

‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor banned from show over alleged Jan. 6 involvement: report

In its blog post, YouTube TV encouraged viewers to consider signing up for Disney’s streaming services like ESPN+ and Disney+. Disney also owns the streaming service Hulu, which offers live sports and other Disney-owned content.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Police find multiple drugs stashed at house, two arrested

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has arrested two after discovering multiple narcotics inside a house. On Friday at approximately 11:20 p.m., Harlingen PD Organized Crime Unit executed a search warrant on Ryan Road. Authorities found various amounts of marijuana, Methamphetamine, THC wax/paste/oil, Heroin, Acid (LSD), Alprazolam, MDMA (Ecstasy), and Miscellaneous packaging and […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Alton police identify body found in reservoir as missing man

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department has identified the body found Tuesday in a reservoir. Police have identified the victim as Jacob Jay Villarreal, 24. Villarreal had been reported missing by his family on Saturday, Dec. 18, according to a release. Officials responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person at the Sharyland […]
ALTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
Daily Californian

Watch ‘The Matrix Resurrections Online Free Here’s How

The Matrix Revolutions Movie!! Here’s options for downloading or Watching Matrix 4 streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. The anticipated sequel to The Matrix has finally been announced, and the release date is set for December 2021. The original was released in 1999, but Keanu Reeves’s movie will be available for streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or HBO Max. It’s hard to keep up with so many new movies coming out this year-but luckily, there are plenty of ways you can watch The Matrix 4 online right now without paying a dime.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Paramount+ Deal Gets You One Month of Streaming for Free

Paramount+ is offering new subscribers one month of free access to the streaming service as part of its 2021 holiday promotion. The Paramount+ streaming deal is actually a continuation of its Black Friday promo, so if you didn’t sign up over Thanksgiving, you have another chance to score the discount for Christmas. To take advantage of this limited-time pricing, head to ParamountPlus.com and use the promo code PEAKSALE at checkout. Buy: One Month Free Streaming at Paramount+ With this promotion, you can get free streaming to the entire Paramount+ library, which includes TV shows, movies and Paramount+ originals like The Good Fight, plus live TV streaming...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Espn#Live Tv#Football Games#The Boston Globe#Fcs#The New York Post#Abc#Freeform#Fx#National Geographic
saturdaydownsouth.com

YouTube TV offers update after removing ESPN/Disney channels

YouTube TV was in a rights dispute with Disney recently, leading to the removal of, among other networks, the ESPN family of networks. Obviously, for college football fans, that was a huge problem, as ESPN carries many of the bowl games this season, including the College Football Playoff matchups. Fortunately,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Android Headlines

YouTube TV Regains Disney & ESPN, But Has The Damage Been Done?

On Friday night, YouTube TV lost 17 channels as it was unable to come to an agreement with Disney over its channels. However, those channels did come back on Sunday, after YouTube TV and Disney were able to come to a deal. Surprisingly, for the same $65/month. So there was no price increase like many were expecting.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

YouTube TV restores access to Disney after dispute resolved

YouTube TV began restoring access to Disney content after a dispute between the companies led to an interruption of service over the weekend.YouTube told viewers Sunday they were restoring service so customers could once again watch networks provided by Disney such as ESPN FX, National Geographic and local ABC stations.During the outage, viewers lost access to all live Disney content including recordings they had saved to their libraries. The outage stemmed from a breakdown in negotiations between YouTube and Disney over the contract between the companies, which expired late Friday. YouTube had wanted Disney to charge the company the same rate to carry its content that it charged other TV providers of similar size. The companies reached agreement Sunday.YouTube apologized for the disruption and said it would provide a $15 credit to impacted customers. Read More From masks to book banning, conservatives take on educatorsAP Breakthrough Entertainer: Rauw Alejandro, higher levelYouTube star MrBeast rethinks old notions of philanthropy
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Outsider.com

YouTube TV Loses ESPN, All Disney Channels in Standoff

If you are a subscriber to YouTube TV you might have noticed that all of the Disney-owned channels have been removed from the television provider. So much for cutting the cord, as 15 channels have been taken off of the online streaming alternative. It wasn’t long ago when folks just wanted to avoid cable and satellite options. Issues such as contract disputes are one of the main reasons why people switched. Now, those same issues are popping up on these alternatives.
TV & VIDEOS
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy