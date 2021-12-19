ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish turns 20 and gets a loving tribute from brother Finneas: 'I'll be your #1 fan till the day that I die'

By Sonia Horon For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Singer Billie Eilish - born Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell - turned 20 on Saturday and received a loving tribute from her brother Finneas for the occasion.

Finneas, who is a musician in his own right and has contributed significantly to Eilish's success, took to Instagram and wished his baby sister a warm happy birthday.

The artist, who is four years older than his sister, wrote, '20!!!!!!!!! Watching you grow and become the thoughtful, incredibly kind, talented, hilarious and hardworking person that you are today has been the joy of my life!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48PtDu_0dQkUz4v00
Birthday girl: Singer Billie Eilish - born Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell - turned 20 on Saturday and received a loving tribute from her brother Finneas for the occasion

He also added, 'I'll be your #1 fan till the day that I die.'

The proud big brother let his sister know how much he loves being her older sibling. 'There is truly nothing I love more than being your big brother. Happy birthday!!!'

Finneas also posted two photos of Billie along with a quirky video of the singer and their mom, Maggie Baird, who is an American actress and former theater teacher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdDw1_0dQkUz4v00
Loving brother: Finneas took to Instagram and wished his baby sister a warm happy birthday writing, 'I'll be your #1 fan till the day that I die'

In the two photos - presumably captured by Finneas - Eilish can be seen wearing a neon green windbreaker, black pants, and a gold chain necklace while sitting on the floor and leaning her back on the white wall behind her.

The singer's blonde hair is pulled into a messy bun and she's holding a pink iPhone in her hand.

The brother also added a quirky video to his post where Billie seems to playfully nibble on her mom's hair while the two women are inside of a bathroom as he films them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TJG5j_0dQkUz4v00
With mom: Finneas also posted a quirky video of the singer and their mom, Maggie Baird, who is an American actress and former theater teacher

'Ow! So weird,' Eilish's mother complained as her daughter broke out into a fit of laughter.

'What just happened?' Finneas asked while filming the two.

'She bit my hair and pulled it out of my head,' Eilish's mother replied, seemingly amused by the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gcy3e_0dQkUz4v00
Quirky family: In the video Billie seems to playfully nibble on her mom's hair while the two women are inside of a bathroom being filmed by Finneas

The Eilish family certainly seems to have a tight-knit bond, and the siblings particularly excel at being creative together.

Finneas has won eight Grammy Awards for his work on his sisters debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? In an interview with NME in October, he revealed that their intimate bond helps during the creative process.

'I like working with anyone that you could list that I've worked with,' he said. 'I haven't had a terrible experience working with anybody. But I think just the intimacy of a relationship with a sibling is impossible to replicate or duplicate.'

He also added, 'I don't know that anything could get [as] strong as our creative bond.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxnBn_0dQkUz4v00
Artistic siblings: Finneas has won eight Grammy Awards for his work on his sisters debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Comments / 0

