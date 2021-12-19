Holiday drinks in Charlotte

Looking to sip on a festive drink the holiday season? Dot Dot Dot in Park Road Shopping Center gives you options and a modern cuisine dinner- but go for the drinks.

The cocktail is known for its drinks. The drink below is award-winning.

Coquito

3 rum blend, cream of coconut, condensed milk, cinnamon, vanilla

It’s not the holidays if you don’t have classic eggnog. Dot Dot Dot serves one up for a limited time.

Egg Nog

four roses bourbon, egg, cream, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg

They even have a Mexican-style hot chocolate. Who said holiday cocktails have to be full of cranberries and spice?

Mexican Hot Chocolate

patron tequila, Mexican cacao, milk, cinnamon, served HOT

