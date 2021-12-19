ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Doctor warns 'there's a tsunami coming' for unvaccinated people

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dr. Jonathan Reiner urges people to get the Covid-19...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 2

Related
foxla.com

Doctor who caught omicron at super spreader event says pandemic isn't just due to the unvaccinated

Flint epidemiologist talks about catching omicron at super spreader event - despite being vaccinated. It turns out she was positive along with the bride and groom and a dozen medical professionals who work at Kaiser Permanente's Oakland Medical Center, that is now attributed to creating an omicron super-spreader event. California health officials confirm those infected medical workers tested negative the week before, but ended up exosing nearly 40 of their co-workers and patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Around The World#Covid 19 Vaccine#Tsunami#Omicron
omahanews.net

WHO warns of Covid tsunami before Christmas

Speaking during an interview, Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead at the World Health Organization (WHO), warned that the world was facing a ?tsunami of Covid infections? due to the joint spread of Delta and Omicron. In an article published on Tuesday in the Spanish daily El Pais, Van Kerkhove...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS News

Health officials warn unvaccinated Americans about a "winter of severe illness and death"

Health officials fear the highly contagious Omicron strain, already detected in 40 states, will become the nation's most dominant coronavirus variant in the coming weeks, and urged Americans to get vaccinated and boosted. Dr. Len Horovitz, a pulmonary specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, joins CBSN to discuss the CDC's decision to no longer recommend Johnson and Johnson's one-dose vaccine to unvaccinated Americans and other coronavirus-related news.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newsitem.com

UK COVID cases hit record; Top doctor warns of worse to come

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. recorded the highest number of confirmed new COVID-19 infections Wednesday since the pandemic began, and England’s chief medical officer warned the situation is likely to get worse as the omicron variant drives a new wave of illness during the Christmas holidays. Professor Chris...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Billionaire German doctor faces criminal probe after inoculating 20,000 people with home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes

A criminal probe has been launched into a German doctor after he inoculated 20,000 people with a home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes. Winfried Stöcker, 74, staged an illegal vaccination event at Luebeck airport in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, northern Germany, on Saturday. The billionaire scientist, who owns...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

CNN

781K+
Followers
121K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy