Worcester Prep holds holiday bazaar

Though the chill of December has tightly gripped Southwest Michigan already, our urge to go out and experience our area never falters. We want to mingle, and shop small businesses, and gawk at lights, and capture memories with friends and loved ones. This weekend you don’t have to travel far: you can do all of these things in Benton Harbor! Friday, December 10th from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, visit the Arts District in Benton Harbor for the very first Holiday Hoppin’ Bazaar. The Benton Harbor Arts Association and local businesses have prepared to wow you with live music, food vendors, artist booths, and more.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO