Worcester Prep holds holiday bazaar

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorcester Preparatory School held its 50th Annual Holiday Bazaar Dec....

www.capegazette.com

Petoskey News Review

Crooked Tree Arts Center opens, hosts holiday bazaar

PETOSKEY — The Crooked Tree Arts Center in Petoskey recently opened its holiday bazaar featuring one-of-a-kind holiday and Christmas gifts all made from regional artists. The bazaar opened on Friday, Dec. 10 but will remain open for two weeks leading up to Christmas until Thursday, Dec. 23. Shoppers will have the opportunity to walk through the arts center and find gifts for their loved ones or hard-to-shop for friends.
PETOSKEY, MI
cordellbeacon.com

Town of Rocky to hold first Christmas Bazaar

Christmas cheer continues to spread through Washita County with the Rocky Christmas Bazaar which is taking place this weekend. This will be the first of many years to come for the. This will be the first of many years to come for the Christmas Bazaar. City Board members, Mayor Vicky...
ROCKY, OK
moodyonthemarket.com

Holiday Hoppin’ Bazaar Friday Night in The Arts District

Though the chill of December has tightly gripped Southwest Michigan already, our urge to go out and experience our area never falters. We want to mingle, and shop small businesses, and gawk at lights, and capture memories with friends and loved ones. This weekend you don’t have to travel far: you can do all of these things in Benton Harbor! Friday, December 10th from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, visit the Arts District in Benton Harbor for the very first Holiday Hoppin’ Bazaar. The Benton Harbor Arts Association and local businesses have prepared to wow you with live music, food vendors, artist booths, and more.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
#Bazaar
superiorne.com

Auditorium was packed for Annual Winter bazaar

For many years, Dawn Myers has organized Nelson Annual Winter Bazaar. The event began as a fund raiser while Myers was a member of the Community Club. Even through she is no longer a Community Club member, she continues to show her support of the community by heading the event.
SOCIETY
Record-Courier

Annual Holiday Bazaar coming to Southeast High School on Saturday

Music Boosters for Southeast Pirates are sponsoring the annual Holiday Bazaar in the Southeast High School cafeteria, 8423 Tallmadge Road, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crafters and vendors will be in the hallways while bands and choirs will fill the air with holiday sounds. Concessions will be available near the gym and there will be a raffle and more.
MUSIC
royalexaminer.com

WCHS Holiday Bazaar supports fun events for students – get your shopping done!

Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the Battle of Great Bridge, honor memory of Culpeper Minutemen Militia. On December 9, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Commemoration of the Battle of Great Bridge. This event was sponsored by the Culpeper Minute Men Chapter. The ceremony was held to honor the memory of the Culpeper Minutemen Militia who participated in the Battle of Great Bridge.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
newhavenarts.org

Homegrown Makers Shine At NHFPL Holiday Bazaar

Zara Salmon chatting up her small business CRAVEInfused with a customer. Jadan Anderson Photos. Zara Salmon watched plant-based remedies help her grandfather recover from prostate cancer. Two decades later, she’s using that naturopathic knowledge to start a small business with CBD-infused massage candles and body butters. The public library is giving her a leg up.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Monte Vista Journal

Monte Vista Chamber hosts Holiday Bazaar

MONTE VISTA — The Monte Vista Chamber of Commerce hosted a Holiday Bazaar on Friday Dec. 3, and on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Church of the Nazarene gymnasium. There were many local vendors selling clothing, jewelry, personalized mugs, soaps and body lotions, various baked goods, and much more.
MONTE VISTA, CO
culturemap.com

Austin Artists Market presents Hill Country Holiday Bazaar

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Holiday Bazaar will allow eventgoers to shop for unique gifts for friends and family. There will be food, beverages, and live music.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
maroonweekly.com

The Local: Night Bazaar

The holiday season is a time of giving, but finding the right gift for others isn’t always easy. Luckly, The Local’s Night Bazaar will host their evening edition just in time on Friday, December 17 from 6-10 p.m. Visit the Night Bazaar for an opportunity to buy unique, handmade gifts from local artisans, producers and crafters for your loved ones or yourself!
LIFESTYLE
mltnews.com

Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Holiday bazaar

The Mountlake Terrace Plaza senior living facility, located at 23303 58th Ave. W., held a holiday bazaar Dec. 17 from 4-7 p.m. for residents and the surrounding community. Festivities included a petting zoo, a holiday market featuring local vendors, carolers singing, pictures with Santa Claus, food and refreshments. Old McDebbie’s...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
culturemap.com

The VORTEX presents Winter Bazaar

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Winter Bazaar at The VORTEX will feature locally hand-made arts, tasty treats, and magical crafts. There will be musical performances by DJ ZZGO from the Underground, Honey Son, and The Foxtones. This event is hosted by OddPop and Sacred Stone Market.
LIFESTYLE
abc27.com

Holiday Meal Prep with Weis Markets

Looking for last minute gifts of food items to help celebrate the holidays? Weis Markets is a one stop shop for items like toys, decorations, and of course food! Hear what they can offer your family whether you want to cook, or not!
FOOD & DRINKS
wxxv25.com

Local vendors gathered for Ocean Springs Yacht Club Holiday Bazaar

Local vendors got together over the weekend for a mini-market inside the Ocean Springs Yacht Club. Handcrafted goods were available all day for those looking to get in some last-minute Christmas shopping. Hot chocolate, door prizes, and a Bloody Mary bar were among the amenities. Right on the beach, the...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
thereflector.com

Woodland Care Center preps for holiday season activities

The Woodland Care Center has brought back its Red Hat Tea Party after a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Activity Director Joanna Gennick said the group has been busy with various fundraisers that include tea and yogurt sales, as well as crocheting. “It’s laid out in fine china...
WOODLAND, WA
Cape Gazette

Crooked Hammock gets into the holiday spirit

Crooked Hammock Brewery is getting into the holiday spirit. The restaurant on Kings Highway, Lewes, hosted The Let It Snow Family Fest on Dec. 12, complete with a gingerbread house contest and visits with Santa. Crooked Hammock will cover its popular backyard in artificial snow during the holiday on the hour from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through Saturday, Jan. 2.
LEWES, DE

