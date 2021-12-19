ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

How does the vaccine stack up against the Omicron variant

By Alex Angle
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Doctors say the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine plus the booster dose offer good protection against the Omicron variant.

The first case of the Omicron variant was found in Arkansas on Friday. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said getting that booster shot is key to fighting the new variant.

“The early information we have received from those countries are that there is some decrease in the effectiveness of the vaccines, but that effectiveness is greatly improved when a person receives their booster dose,” Dillaha said.

WHO: Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast

Dr. Joe Thompson, president of Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, said there is not enough information to know the full effectiveness of the vaccine.

“It’s really too early to tell yet if the Omicron variant is going to cause us problems over time for those that are fully protected,” Thompson said.

Omicron variant now detected in Arkansas

Dr. Thompson added that a fourth shot might be necessary in the future to optimize protection, but more data is needed to know that for certain. If another shot is needed, Dr. Dillaha said it will take a few months to create that new dose.

Comments / 3

Jerry Hall
3d ago

it doesn't it didn't work for the regular covid and it's not going to work for anything except death for those you took it in the next 3 to 5 years from autoimmune diseases

