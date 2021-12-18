Little Elm High School Title IX Report Released After Student Protest Sparked Investigation

Event date: December 23, 2021 Event Time: 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM Location: Allen, TX 75013 Description: Register your child for a FREE virtual read-aloud featuring members of Allen Fire Department!. Continue on to full article...
NORTH TEXAS (CSBDFW.COM) With the growing population and a booming economy here in North Texas, it seems as if there s a giant help-wanted sign in just about every industry. That includes law... Continue on to full article...
Craig Carter, a candidate for Texas House District 68, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to Denton County Jail records, Carter was arrested by Fort... Continue on to full article...
Comments / 0