A holiday tale

The boys at Torryd, finally came out of retirement to bring us a new film -The Tale of Fossegrimmen. While on a paddling trip to Iceland, Knox Hammack goes missing. A mysterious Oracle appears to help his friends Trent McCrerey and Isaac Hull find him. After searching high and low, and running many burly stouts, the Oracle tells them that the Fossegrimmen is holding Knox hostage and to set him free they must amuse him. Naturally, Trent and Isaac kickfliping Ullarfoss does the trick and the Fossegrimmen lets Knox go. It's one of the strangest kayaking videos that's been put out in a while, but the drops are stout and the editing is sick, so give'r a watch and hope you're friends aren't beaters when the Fossegrimmen comes for you.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO