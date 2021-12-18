ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Girls basketball: Union County rolls to 56-40 win over Hopkinsville

By Kevin Patton, Henderson Gleaner
The Gleaner
The Gleaner
 3 days ago

MORGANFIELD, Ky. -- Madison Morris and Amelia Mackey scored 14 points apiece and Mati Hagan added 12 as Union County rolled to a 56-40 win over Hopkinsville on Saturday afternoon.

The Bravettes (4-3) won for the fourth time in their last five games even though Hopkinsville (1-3) shot 24 more free throws than they did.

The Lady Tigers were 14-of-26 from the free-throw line, while Union County was 1-of-2.

The Bravettes led 33-18 at the half.

Union County will face Daviess County (4-4) Monday at 2:15 p.m. in the Independence Bank Kentucky-Indiana Classic at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

Union Co. 56, Hopkinsville 40

Hopkinsville (1-3)

S. Bellamy 2 1-3 6; L. Wilson 0 1-4 1; K. Fleming 0 4-8 7; K. Mason 0 0-0 0; T. Green 0 0-0 0; D. Green 1 0-0 2; R. McGee 0 0-0 0; F. Dansbury 2 0-0 6; D. Flowers 1 1-2 3; L. Cherry 3 0-1 6; J. Pendleton 1 7-8 9. Totals: 10 14-26 40. 3-point goals: 3 (Dansbury 2, Bellamy 1). Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

Union Co. (4-3)

Kamille Theus 2 0-0 4; Madison Morris 6 0-0 14; Mati Hagan 5 1-2 12; Amelia Mackey 6 0-0 14; Ella Gough 2 0-0 4; Drew Sprague 0 0-0 0; Paige Steward 0 0-0 0; Annie Beaven 0 0-0 0; Reese Hagan 4 0-0 8; Dana Curry 0 0-0 0; Maggie Hibbs 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 1-2 56. 3-point goals: 5 (Morris 2, Mackey 2, M. Hagan 1). Fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.

Hopkinsville 9 9 11 11 -- 40

Union Co. 17 16 14 9 -- 56



