Vaccine supporters to hand out leaflets to boost jab take-up in Christmas vaccine drive

By Ella Glover
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A new Christmas vaccine campaign is to be launched on Sunday to encourage booster jab uptake in the run up to Christmas and the New Year, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has announced.

Almost 900 people will hand out leaflets in popular areas such as Brighton Pier, Liverpool One and King’s Cross every day until Christmas on behalf of NHS England.

They hope to spread awareness about the new Omicron coronavirus variant and to encourage every adult in the UK to get the booster before Christmas.

The drive includes an additional £22.5 million in funding for 60 local authorities with the lowest vaccine uptake in the country.

The 900 “vaccine ambassadors” - who can speak 33 different languages between them - will also take to the streets of 21 of England’s most popular areas from December 19 until Christmas Eve.

They will also provide leaflets and information on the spread of the new Omicron variant and the government’s Get Boosted Now campaign.

Emily Benbow, a Street Team member, said: “It’s so important to get vaccinated which is why I’m working with the NHS and speaking to the public on the ground and reminding them of the importance of getting vaccinated.

“I’m really proud to be supporting the drive, it’s never been more important to get vaccinated so please get boosted now and if you’re in one of the Street Team locations come and say hi and learn more about the vaccines!”

The scheme will also see Vaccine Champions working with councils to tackle misinformation and identify barriers to accurate information and support in regard to the pandemic, such as phone calls for people who are digitally excluded.

It comes as NHS England recorded record booster numbers, with 740,775 on Friday and 739,867 on Thursday

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid thanked those taking part in the scheme while encouraging people to “play their part.”

He said: “We are in a race between the virus and vaccine and we are doing everything in our power to get jabs in arms as quickly as possible.

“I want to thank the thousands of people who have heroically stepped up to support our vaccine drive.

“We’re all in this together - please play your part.”

It comes as the UK is seeing record levels of infection amid a rise in the new Omicron variant.

The UK reported 125 deaths and 90,418 new Covid-19 cases, 10,059 of which were identified as the Omicron variant.

Additional reporting by Press Association

#Christmas Eve#Nhs England#Jab#The Vaccines#King S Cross#Omicron#Street Team#Vaccine Champions#Health And Social Care
