Public Safety

Police assessing video of Piers Corbyn ‘encouraging public to burn MPs’ offices’

By Benjamin Cooper
 3 days ago

The Metropolitan Police say they are assessing a video which appears to show Piers Corbyn calling for MPs’ offices to be burned down.

The video shared on social media shows the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticising politicians who voted for Covid restrictions.

After decrying “those scum who have decided to go ahead with introducing new fascism”, the 73-year-old Mr Corbyn tells a crowd in the video: “You’ve got to get a list of them … and if your MP is one of them, go to their offices and, well, I would recommend burning them down, OK. But I can’t say that on air. I hope we’re not on air.”

A Met Police spokesman said in a statement: “We are aware of a video on social media in which people were encouraged to burn down MP’s offices. It is being assessed and enquiries are ongoing.”

