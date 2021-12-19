Rain moving in ahead of the cold front!

For Thursday and Friday, we have snow and rain chances respectively. Both of these are light and will not affect everyone. Both of these chances are expected to affect the morning forecast, but we could see showers continue into Friday night. Snowfall for Thursday will not have a major impact on the roads, as the system is not well put together by the time it reaches us and there is not a lot of moisture in the area to support a major snowfall event for Thursday. The biggest chance will wait until the end of the weekend.

