Environment

Rain moving in ahead of the cold front!

By Brooke Laizer
wgno.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe forecast for your Saturday has been warm as temperatures reached upper 70s or low 80s this afternoon after lunch. Rain chances return tonight to late weekend and next week. We have storms rolling...

wgno.com

Comments / 0

kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS STARTS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for mountain areas beginning Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. around much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said 7 to 14 inches of snow is forecast, with wind gusts at 25 to 45 miles per hour at times, leading to blowing and drifting snow, mainly in exposed areas.
NewsBreak
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Day Of The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid 30’s as a weak cold front moves in. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon and evening temperatures in the 20s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A few flakes are around and possible this morning, but we will have sunshine again and dry conditions this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wind gusts today will be as high as 30 mph so it will feel in the teens for much of the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wgno.com

The sun is back but we stay cool

It is chilly out there Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for most of the area. We will stay cool through the day but it will be nice to get the sun back. Expect sunny skies through the afternoon with afternoon temperatures around 60-62. A light jacket or sweater will feel nice.
wxxv25.com

12/21 – Rob’s “1st Afternoon of Winter” Forecast

Clouds will continue to break up and dissipate towards the southeast late this evening and overnight tonight, revealing mostly clear skies for all areas… but it`ll be cold. Next focus will be how soon surface winds can back off to allow maximized radiational cooling processes to take over. Still thinking winds should taper off later tonight/early Wednesday morning to get temperatures into the mid to upper 30s, but if winds are slow to diminish, temperatures may be slow to fall initially late evening before dropping off quickly after midnight and bottoming out around daybreak.
KAAL-TV

Snow AND Rain chances ahead

For Thursday and Friday, we have snow and rain chances respectively. Both of these are light and will not affect everyone. Both of these chances are expected to affect the morning forecast, but we could see showers continue into Friday night. Snowfall for Thursday will not have a major impact on the roads, as the system is not well put together by the time it reaches us and there is not a lot of moisture in the area to support a major snowfall event for Thursday. The biggest chance will wait until the end of the weekend.
cbs4indy.com

Tracking a warmup and rain ahead of the holiday

It’s the first full day of winter and it’s certainly feeling a lot more like it. Wind chill temperatures Wednesday morning were running in the teens. By the afternoon, winds will ease and we’ll see plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will struggle to rebound. Highs will peak in the mid 30s, running a few degrees below average for this time of year. We’ve had a rather mild December, so far. This will make for only the third day this month where temperatures don’t reach the 40° mark.
