Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announces discount on overnight stays at certain Louisiana State Parks

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Louisiana State Parks are offering a discount on overnight stays now until the end of December.

“We want to make sure we offer our visitors an extra incentive to visit our beautiful state parks,” Nungesser said. “Our goal is always to attract visitors to the state and offer the people of Louisiana great opportunities to get out and see their own state.”

The online discount code NORTHPOLE is valid on new bookings for both cabins and campsites at the following Louisiana State Parks: Chemin-A-Haut, Jimmie Davis, Lake Bistineau, Lake Bruin, Lake Claiborne, Lake D’Arbonne, North Toledo Bend, Poverty Point Reservoir and South Toledo Bend. Tentrr Sites is excluded from the promo code. Find more information about Louisiana State Parks here .

For the promo code to work, outdoor travelers must schedule the trip during the cooler months of the year, which are December through February. The code is no longer available on Feb. 28, 2022. The discount is not offered on holidays.

"With Louisiana's mild winter weather, it is an ideal time to explore hike the trails, fish or just relax around a campfire. Our state parks have enjoyed some incredible years recently," Nungesser said.

“We hope this special offer will do that and give families another opportunity to enjoy the holidays and the new year,” Nungesser said.

