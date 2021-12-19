ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Germany to impose quarantine for travellers from UK from Monday

By Ella Glover
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxxxX_0dQkTryu00

Travellers arriving in Germany from the UK will need to quarantine for two weeks from Monday, it has been announced.

Following a surge in infections sparked by the new Omicron variant, Germany has classed Britain as a virus-variant area.

Those travelling from Britain to Germany will now need to provide a negative Covid-19 for entry into the country and will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival even if they are vaccinated, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Saturday.

At a meeting Saturday, Germany’s regional health ministers urged the national government to place tougher restrictions on people arriving from Britain, where the Omicron variant is now dominant.

"The spread of Omicron in the UK is very evident...We have to prevent the spread for as long as possible and slow it down as much as possible," the ministers said in a statement.

Britain has reported record daily Covid-19 infections for the past three days, reporting 90,418 new daily cases, and 125 deaths for Friday.

Of those new infections, 10,059 were identified as the Omicron variant, bringing the total number of cases of the new strain up to 24,968.

Cases in Germany have been falling in December, after a steep rise through October and November.

The country reported 50,968 new cases on Friday.

Last week, a number of other countries placed new travel restrictions on the UK.

Italy announced it would require people travelling from Britain to show proof of full vaccination or recent recovery for anyone aged 12 or over, also known as a super green pass.

People aged 12 and older travelling to France need to show a negative Covid-19 test result carried out less than 48 hours before departure in order to enter, including if they have been double vaccinated. The same applies for the US.

Ireland requires a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival or a lateral flow test to be taken 48 hours before arrival. This rule applies to all people aged 12 and older.

In late November, Switzerland implemented new restrictions on travellers from the UK which require people to self-isolate and show a negative Covid-19 on arrival.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traveler#To France#Omicron#The Robert Koch Institute
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
Washington Post

Highly vaccinated countries thought they were over the worst. Denmark says the pandemic’s toughest month is just beginning.

COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift just to keep up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
CNN

US imposes travel restrictions over new Covid-19 variant

Biden restricts travel from South Africa and 7 other countries starting Monday. President Joe Biden announced Friday the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged. Acting on advice from the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony...
U.S. POLITICS
Observer

CDC Moves France, Portugal and 5 More Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning Level

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its latest travel guidance, and is warning Americans against traveling to seven new destinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC moved France, Portugal, Andorra, Cyprus, Jordan, Liechtenstein and Tanzania to its highest Level 4 “Do Not Travel” category, indicating a “Very High” rate of transmission.
WORLD
The Guardian

Global Covid vaccination failure will harm Britain, Gordon Brown warns

The failure to vaccinate the world against coronavirus will come back to haunt even fully vaccinated Britons in 2022, Gordon Brown has warned. The former prime minister said the emergence of Omicron was “not Africa’s fault”, and added that new variants would continue to wreak havoc because richer countries such as the UK had “stockpiled” hundreds of millions of vaccines.
WORLD
The Independent

Israel bans travel to US after Omicron cases found on Miami flight

Israel has announced a ban on citizens travelling to the United States amid concerns about Omicron, the new Covid variant, and rising infections in both countries. The ban will come into affect at 10pm on Tuesday, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennet said on Sunday night, with eight other countries joining a “no fly” list. It will mean travel from Israel to more than 50 countries is forbidden, and those returning from red-listed destinations will be required to quarantine upon returning. Special permission will meanwhile be required for anyone wanting to fly from Israel to a red-listed country. The announcement...
TRAVEL
The Jewish Press

Israel Adds US, Canada to List of Countries Banned for Travel

Israel has expanded its list of “red” countries to include the United States, Canada, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Monday. In a telephone vote, the Cabinet accepted the Health Ministry’s recommendation to add the...
WORLD
BBC

Omicron: Why is Nigeria on the travel red list?

Nigeria has been placed on the UK's travel red list - a move the UK government says will help slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus. The Nigerian high commissioner to the United Kingdom has said the restrictions amount to "travel apartheid". So why has Nigeria...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Covid's icy grip on Europe: Winter infections soar on the continent as Belgium rages with anti-lockdown riots, Holland enforces brutal new curbs and Germany bans tourists in desperate bid to slow the march of Omicron

Winter infections are soaring across Europe amid the spread of Covid variant Omicron as countries desperately bid to slow transmission with the introduction of further restrictions. Denmark became the first EU country to lift its Covid restrictions three months ago, but the emergence of the new variant has seen Europe...
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelmole.com

Ireland advises daily testing for travellers from the UK

People going travelling across the Irish Sea are requested to take daily lateral flow tests for five consecutive days once they arrive in Ireland. The Irish government announced the new guidance which is in addition to the pre-departure tests. The first of the new post-arrival lateral flow tests must be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pymnts

Travel Restrictions Back in Parts of Europe

European countries have been looking at ways to cut down the spread of the COVID Omicron variant, with various countries passing down new rules and restrictions. The Netherlands put in place a harsh lockdown across the entire country on Saturday (Dec. 18). The Dutch government has shut everything down, closing all bars, non-essential shops, hospitality venues, cinemas and gyms until at least Jan. 14. Professional sports events will happen without crowds. Households can invite a maximum of four guests for the holidays and two afterward.
TRAVEL
AFP

Hong Kong adds Britain to govt camp virus quarantine tier

Travellers to Hong Kong from Britain will have to initially quarantine in a government camp from Tuesday, joining 12 African nations and the United States on the city's strictest entry tier. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong has maintained some of the world's toughest quarantine restrictions, measures that have kept infections at bay but left the finance hub isolated. Those policies have been tightened further since the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which has spread rapidly around the world in the last few weeks. Most people arriving in Hong Kong must undergo 21 days of hotel quarantine and frequent testing before being allowed out.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

391K+
Followers
147K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy