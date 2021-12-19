ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Joseph Parker leaves no room for doubt in rematch victory over Derek Chisora

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQEsJ_0dQkTpDS00

Joseph Parker gained a more comprehensive victory over Derek Chisora to close the chapter on their rivalry after an action-packed heavyweight rematch in Manchester

Parker had prevailed via a disputed split points verdict in May but the former WBO champion left little room for doubt this time around, with Chisora taking a count in the fourth round with only the ropes keeping him upright.

Chisora was then put down by vicious uppercuts from his New Zealand foe in each of the seventh and eighth rounds but showed immense heart to continue and he rallied in the closing stages to hear the final bell at the AO Arena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NmXcF_0dQkTpDS00

Parker was unsurprisingly given the nod by all three judges – although scores of 115-110, 115-111 and 114-112 were perhaps a little closer than many anticipated – to stay on track for a second tilt at a world title.

Parker, who improved his record to 30 wins from 32 professional contests, told BBC Radio 5 live afterwards: “What a fight. Derek brings it from the first round all the way to the 12th.”

There were occasions when Chisora looked to be out on his feet and on more than one occasion referee Howard Foster seemed poised to step in but the British veteran bravely kept on swinging and had pockets of success.

However, this was a 12th defeat in 44 fights for the 37-year-old, who has been advised to retire by his conqueror.

Parker added: “Personally I would love to see him walk away. He’s given boxing everything he has and honestly he’s a credit to the sport.

“He keeps coming at you, it’s crazy when he’s in fights. I’d love to see him walk away but that’s his decision.”

The first meeting between the pair, behind closed doors because of Covid-19, got off to a frenzied start when Parker was put down by an overhand right within the first 10 seconds before recovering and finishing the stronger fighter.

There was no such drama in the opening seconds this time but this was unquestionably a more riveting affair, with Chisora absorbing a couple of right uppercuts early on, which would prove to be the key punch in Parker’s arsenal.

Another uppercut in the fourth sent Chisora staggering back into the ropes, which prevented a knockdown but led to Foster administering a count, but the Londoner hit back to banish any thoughts of a swift finish to the fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=443n5S_0dQkTpDS00

Chisora weathered more heavy blows in the sixth and was put down by another uppercut in the seventh but once again came roaring back, with Parker covering up in the final few seconds as his opponent unleashed a furious assault.

Chisora hit the deck for the third and final time in the next round, with Parker following up a glancing uppercut with a push, but he was unable to apply the finishing touches.

Parker looked to tire after bearing the brunt of a sustained body attack, having come into this fight 10lbs heavier than their first fight, and it seemed Chisora was the fresher of the two down the stretch.

The pair continued to trade some fearsome punches down the stretch but Parker had done enough to win, with the standing count and two knockdowns ultimately proving decisive.

Comments / 0

Related
boxingnewsonline.net

Podcast: Reaction to the savage slugfest between Joseph Parker and Dereck Chisora

In a special reaction podcast, the BN team considers the Joseph Parker fight and whether Dereck Chisora should now retire. IN a special reaction podcast, we look back at the savage slugfest between Joseph Parker and Dereck Chisora in Manchester. Parker was excellent yet it was the bravery, resilience and determination of Chisora that stole the headlines.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Derek Chisora Is Not Human; How Parker Fight Went 12 Rounds, I'll Never Know

Eddie Hearn has seen many of Derek Chisora’s grittiest performances from a front-row seat. Even Hearn marveled, however, at the veteran heavyweight’s remarkable resilience Saturday night. Like virtually everyone else who watched Chisora’s immediate rematch with Joseph Parker, Hearn expected Parker to knock him out either in the third round, when Chisora appeared out on his feet, or numerous times thereafter when Chisora could barely stand up straight at AO Arena in Manchester, England.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Manchester#Combat#Wbo#Bbc Radio#British
The Independent

Kamaru Usman responds as Jake Paul knocks out UFC champion’s former rival Tyron Woodley

Kamaru Usman took to Twitter at the weekend to jokingly play down his role in Tyron Woodley’s losing run, which was extended on Saturday as the former UFC champion was knocked out by Jake Paul.YouTube star Paul stopped Woodley in the sixth round of their boxing rematch, having previously outpointed his fellow American in August.Woodley’s most recent defeat takes his losing run to six fights across mixed martial arts and boxing, with Usman having handed the 39-year-old the first of those losses.Usman dominated Woodley to take the Missourian’s UFC welterweight title in March 2019, and the Nigerian-American still holds...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a warning to Canelo Alvarez after sleeping Tyron Woodley

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has issued a warning to Canelo Alvarez following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night in Tampa, Jake Paul produced the best knockout of his career thus far as he put Tyron Woodley’s lights out in their short notice rematch. It came just under four months after Paul was able to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion via decision in his hometown of Cleveland.
COMBAT SPORTS
Complex

Jake Paul Responds After Le’Veon Bell Challenges Him to Boxing Match

Less than 24 hours after winning his fifth career bout with a knockout victory over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul already has another challenger who wants to step in the ring with him. Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell took to Twitter to demand a fight with Paul, claiming he’s been...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Tyron Woodley draws two-month suspension following Jake Paul KO in Tampa

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was suspended 60 days by Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to MMA Junkie, after getting flattened by social media sensation Jake Paul in the sixth round of their cruiserweight rematch last weekend in Tampa. Watch the replay of Paul’s violent knockout...
UFC
New York Post

Tyron Woodley’s mom goes ballistic over Jake Paul fight question

@coverageworld TYRONWOODLEY ‘s MOM EXPLODES AFTER BEING ASKED “WHAT WENT WRONG FOR TYRONWOODLEY TONIGHT” JAKEPAUL 12.18.21 COVERAGEWORLD ♬ original sound – COVERAGEWORLD. Tyron Woodley’s mom was filled with emotions after her son’s knockout loss to Jake Paul on Saturday night. During the fight,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Distractify

Fans Are Suggesting the Fight Between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley Was Rigged

As Jake Paul ventures deeper into his career as a professional boxer, he's attempting to prove his skill by taking on former champions and experienced pros. His latest fight was against 39-year-old former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. The fight between the two appeared to end with Jake's victory after he connected a right overhand and knocked Tyron out, but some are now calling that knockout into question.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tony Bellew says ‘warning signs’ show Canelo Alvarez would knock out Artur Beterbiev

Tony Bellew has backed Saul “Canelo” Alvarez to knock out Artur Beterbiev if the boxing champions go head-to-head.Canelo became the sport’s first undisputed super middleweight title holder in November, stopping Caleb Plant to claim the IBF belt that had eluded him.The Mexican, who has held numerous titles across various weight classes, is set to make his cruiserweight debut against Ilunga Makabu next year. Some fans wish to see Canelo return to light heavyweight in the future, however, with undefeated Russian Beterbiev a potential opponent.While some anticipate the possible bout with intrigue, former cruiserweight champion Bellew has said Beterbiev has...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul offers Jorge Masvidal $5 million to box him, “Gamebred” responds

Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal have continued to take shots at one another. After Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley last Saturday he called out Masvidal to fight him and “Gamebred” issued a video responding to the challenge. Now, days after his win, Paul was on his brother Logan’s podcast ‘Impaulsive’ where he offered Masvidal $5 million plus pay-per-view points to fight him.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou enters UFC 270 title fight on last fight of contract, reveals Dana White: ‘If you don’t want to be with us, no problem’

Francis Ngannou may be a free agent after his UFC 270 heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane in January. Ngannou won the heavyweight title at UFC 260 back in March after he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the second round. After the win, Ngannou and the UFC had a dispute over his next fight which resulted in the promotion booking an interim title fight between Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis.
UFC
Cassius

Jake Paul Flattens Tyron Woodley In Rematch, The Internet Is Merciless

YouTuber Jake Paul complained about brain damage he’s been having prior to his rematch with former UFC champ Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley. But on Saturday night, Paul didn’t look punch drunk at all – in fact, he delivered a mean right hook that probably gave Woodley some CTE of his own as “The Chosen […]
UFC
The Independent

Tommy Fury reveals ‘upsetting’ reaction to watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.And Fury told...
COMBAT SPORTS
ib.tv

The Transformation of Derek Chisora

STORY BY TED SARES — No one will ever question Derek Chisora’s courage or his heart, but too many wars are, well, just too many. The Zimbabwe-born British professional boxer has held multiple heavyweight titles at the regional level, including the British and Commonwealth titles from 2010 to 2011 and the European title from 2013 to 2014 and, in between these reigns, challenged Vitali Klitschko for the WBC heavyweight title.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsonline.net

Do you think Derek Chisora should retire?

After his fight with Joseph Parker, we ask the panel whether Derek Chisora should call it a day. You’re a long time retired and it is a huge decision to make. It’s very hard for a fighter to let go. People around him need to look after him.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

391K+
Followers
147K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy