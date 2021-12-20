ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Piers Corbyn tells anti-vax crowd to ‘burn down MPs’ offices’ as Priti Patel urges police ‘to take action’

By Alastair Jamieson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Home Secretary Priti Patel has urged police to “take the strongest possible action”against anti-lockdown protester and conspiracy theorist Piers Corbyn after he was filmed publicly calling on supporters to burn down the offices of MPs who voted for Plan B Covid rules .

"We’ve got to get a bit more physical,” Mr Corbyn told a crowd during protests in London against public health restrictions.

He suggested supporters take action against MPs who backed the government’s plans to limit access to large events and to require more indoor mask-wearing.

"We’ve got to hammer to death those scum, those scum who have decided to go ahead with introducing new fascism,” he is seen saying in a video shared on Twitter.

"If your MP is one of them, go to their offices, and, well, I’d recommend burning them down but I can’t say that."

Ms Patel said the video “is sickening.”

“I back the police to “take the strongest possible action against him,” she tweeted.

Earlier, Mr Corbyn, whose brother Jeremy was leader of the Labour party for five years, was seen joining in with a rap video made by a supporter .

“I’m not a loser, I don’t want the booster,” he appears to sing.

