ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Hollywood's Cinerama Dome Has a New Owner and Will Reopen

By Tobias Carroll
wiltonbulletin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year brought distressing news for cinephiles in the Los Angeles area. The Cinerama Dome — one of the nation’s most recognizable and iconic movie theaters — was closed down by its owner, leaving its future in doubt. Would the famed theater — seen onscreen in everything...

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Omicron Is Here and Hollywood Is Finally Taking Notice

On Monday, Sony Pictures Entertainment hosted a raucous premiere for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a superhero adventure widely expected to generate a new COVID-era record opening weekend. The red carpet outside Westwood’s Regency Village theater —  where industry elites and A-listers gathered after showing proof of full vaccination and a negative PCR test to watch Peter Parker save the world — was filled with fans, journalists and social media influencers all vying to get a look at stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. Many people in the crowd were screaming and unmasked. Days later, word began circulating that a top agent at...
MOVIES
Variety

Fanny’s Restaurant Channels Old Hollywood Style at New Academy Museum

It’s easy to imagine comedian Fanny Brice spending many a festive night at storied Hollywood eateries like Perino’s and the Brown Derby. Newly opened for dinner service, Fanny’s — at Los Angeles’ recently launched Academy Museum of Motion Pictures — interprets the comfortable, classy feel of those vintage spots in its own sleek, contemporary way. Longtime L.A. restaurateur Bill Chait and partner Carl Schuster oversee the restaurant along with executive chef Raphael Francois, the Belgian-French charcuterie maestro behind Tesse on the Sunset Strip. Museum benefactor Wendy Stark, whose late father, producer Ray Stark, was Brice’s son-in-law, named the restaurant for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vulture

The Cinerama Dome Is Reportedly Reopening After All, We Just Don’t Know When

Looks like we mourned too soon! The iconic Cinerama Dome, which supposedly shut down for good in April, will reportedly be reopening after all. An application to sell alcoholic beverages was posted on the Hollywood theater’s door on Friday, with Cinerama listed as the business name in the public notice. Multiple outlets have since reported that the concrete venue will open its doors again, though there is unfortunately no consensus on exactly when that will happen. Variety reported that the first half of 2022 is being eyed as a potential date, while The Hollywood Reporter reported that the venue is planning to resume showings at some point in 2022. Meanwhile, Deadline insisted that renovations haven’t started and that the reopening might happen in 2023 — but definitely not in 2022. According to Deadline, the nearby Hollywood ArcLight multiplex will also be reopening because the Dome can’t afford to operate on its own. The liquor-license application that has sparked all this conversation was filed on behalf of an entity affiliated with real estate company Decurion, which did not immediately respond to Vulture’s request for comment. At least we know that it’s highly unlikely that the Dome could be demolished while we wait.
DRINKS
Stamford Advocate

Grandmaster Recorders Is Hollywood’s Most Glam New Restaurant and Nightspot

One of Hollywood’s most exciting new openings is Grandmaster Recorders, a former recording studio that combines 50 years of musical history into a cocktail lounge, a rooftop bar and an expansive Italian restaurant. The Botanical Hospitality Group nightspot incorporates memorabilia from the legendary space that hosted the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Kanye West, David Bowie and many more.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keanu
Thrillist

7 Openings That Prove Hollywood's Vinyl District Is the City’s Hottest New Neighborhood

Like so many of us, Hollywood took pandemic shutdowns as an opportunity to reinvent itself, shedding its former reputation as a gimmicky, overtouristed neighborhood and emerging in recent months as a thriving center, with an abundance of exciting new restaurants, hotels, and nightlife options. A section of the neighborhood even earned a new name: the Vinyl District is marked by Hollywood and Sunset Boulevard on the north and south, and by Schrader Boulevard and Vine Street on the west and east, and seeks to honor the neighborhood’s iconic history while inviting a new wave of artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs to play and stay in the area.
LIFESTYLE
TVOvermind

Has Taylor Lautner Been Blacklisted By Hollywood?

During the late 2000s/early 2010s, Taylor Lautner was one of the hottest young stars in Hollywood. In fact, in 2010, he was the highest-paid teen actor in the business. His role as Jacob in the Twilight film franchise put him on the map in what seemed like the blink of an eye. With the success of the movies, many people felt that he was well on his way to having a very long and successful career in the entertainment industry. Surprisingly, however, things have really slowed down for him since the release of the last film in 2012. In nearly 10 years, he has only made a handful of other on-screen appearances and none of his roles have had as much of an impact as his portrayal of Jacob. In recent years, lots of people have been wondering why Taylor seems to have disappeared from the spotlight. Many feel that he is no longer welcome in Hollywood. Has Taylor Lautner been blacklisted by Hollywood? Let’s talk about it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinerama Dome#Hollywood#Frost Nixon#The Los Angeles Times#Dt Operator Llc#Decurion Corporation
/Film

Upcoming Denzel Washington Movies To Keep On Your Radar

Twenty years after "Training Day" hit theaters, King Kong's still got nothing on Denzel Washington. In an era where IPs are the new A-listers, the two-time Oscar-winner remains one of the rare actors who can draw a crowd on their basis of their name alone. And much like Liam Neeson, Washington has enjoyed a second wind as a member of the 60 and over action movie hero club, courtesy of his collaborations with "Training Day" helmer Antoine Fuqua on "The Equalizer" films and the "Magnificent Seven" remake.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Joins ‘Avengers,’ ‘Black Panther’ in Elite A+ CinemaScore Club

Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is the smartest, coolest kid in Hollywood. Not only is the new tentpole shattering records at the weekend box office, it has become only the fourth live-action superhero movie ever to earn an A+ CinemaScore from audiences. The other three are The Avengers (2012), Black Panther (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), all from Marvel Studios. Three animated superhero pics are also members of the elite A+ club: The Incredibles (2004), Incredibles 2 (2018) — both from Pixar — and Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). Overall, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the 91st movie to...
MOVIES
WTAJ

Spidey nets 3rd best opening of all time with $253 million

Never underestimate your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, even with a mutating virus afoot. Despite rising concerns over the omicron variant, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” not only shattered pandemic-era box office records; it became the third best opening of all time behind “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” The Sony and Marvel blockbuster grossed a stunning $253 […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Drinks
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Steamroll ‘Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘Sing 2’ in Holiday Box Office Pileup

As the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20. But pandemic or not, it seems ambitious to have seven new movies scheduled to open nationwide in the wake of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” That’s right, seven new films — “The Matrix Resurrections” (Warner Bros.), “Sing 2” (Universal), “The King’s Man” (Disney and 20th Century), “The Tender Bar” (Amazon Studios), “A Journal for Jordan” (Sony), “American Underdog” (Lionsgate) and “Licorice Pizza” (MGM) — will make their way to North American theaters around Christmas Day and attempt to lure audiences away from the box office behemoth that is “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Cue the voice on...
NFL
Eater

Hollywood’s New Ka’teen Captures the Essence of the Mexican Coast

Is there a hotter dining neighborhood in greater Los Angeles than Hollywood right now? From old school revitalizations to new tenants in sky-high hotels, the area is hopping with life and lush with possibility. The energy of the area’s dining scene is perhaps nowhere more powerfully felt than the new Ka’teen, a garden-like oasis just off Selma Avenue where legendary LA chef Wes Avila is ready to ply his trade.
RESTAURANTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Malloy Joins Amazon Studios’ Movies Team

Amazon Studios has tapped Jennifer Malloy to join the streamer’s movies team as head of story. Malloy joins Amazon from Sue Kroll’s Kroll & Co, where she served as senior vp development and production. Prior to that, she was at The Weinstein Co. as senior vp production and acquisitions, working on titles like The Upside, starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston, Ryan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station and Paramount Network limited series Waco. In her new post, Malloy will be involved in the development of Amazon’s feature film slate. The streamer’s recent original feature film titles include Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero and the Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz feature Being the Ricardos.
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy