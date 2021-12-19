Hollywood's Cinerama Dome Has a New Owner and Will Reopen

During the late 2000s/early 2010s, Taylor Lautner was one of the hottest young stars in Hollywood. In fact, in 2010, he was the highest-paid teen actor in the business. His role as Jacob in the Twilight film franchise put him on the map in what seemed like the blink of an eye. With the success of the movies, many people felt that he was well on his way to having a very long and successful career in the entertainment industry. Surprisingly, however, things have really slowed down for him since the release of the last film in 2012. In nearly 10 years, he has only made a handful of other on-screen appearances and none of his roles have had as much of an impact as his portrayal of Jacob. In recent years, lots of people have been wondering why Taylor seems to have disappeared from the spotlight. Many feel that he is no longer welcome in Hollywood. Has Taylor Lautner been blacklisted by Hollywood? Let’s talk about it.
