ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Saturday morning shooting in Scott leads to an arrest for attempted murder charges

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VCAfq_0dQkThOs00

One man is facing attempted murder charges stemming from a Saturday morning shooting in a Lafayette Parish neighborhood, according to Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Valerie Ponseti.

Deputies patrolling in the area heard the sound of suspected gunshots at approximately 8:15 a.m.

Detectives say several shots were fired at a vehicle with two occupants inside, striking the vehicle multiple times.

Deavon Lando, 25, was identified as the suspect in the shooting, which occurred in the 200 block of Trewhill Parkway in Lafayette.

With the assistance of the Scott Police Department and the Lafayette Police Department, Lando was quickly apprehended and arrested by police.

Lando is charged with two counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder.

No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KATC News

Church Point PD searching for suspects wanted in recent shootings

Church Point Police are looking for two men they say are wanted in connection to recent shootings. According to Chief Dale Thibodeaux, CPPD received calls on the evening of December 14 saying someone had been shot on N Wilson St. in the Centennial Village housing area. A nearby officer chased a suspect vehicle but ended up losing the vehicle.
CHURCH POINT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Scott, LA
Scott, LA
Crime & Safety
KATC News

Police investigating 5-vehicle crash on I-10 EB

Breaux Bridge Police are investigating a five-vehcile crash east of the Breaux Bridge Exit on I-10 near mile marker 109, within the city limits. All lanes of I-10 are currently blocked and traffic is being diverted onto LA 328, to LA 347, back to I-10 eastbound in Henderson.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
KATC News

Duson man accused of stalking

A Church Point man has been arrested on felony stalking charges in connection with several incidents at a Duson store, police say. Duson Police Chief Kip Judice says that Kyle G. Hogness, 26, was booked with one count of Felony Stalking while armed with a dangerous weapon. Hogness was arrested by Church Point Police Saturday after Duson Police obtained a warrant.
DUSON, LA
KATC News

Help needed identifying theft suspects

The Scott Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying two people involved in a theft. On December 6, 2021, the suspects entered a business in the 600 block of Westgate Rd at 9:00 pm. Police say one of the suspects asked for a large amount of money be placed on a prepaid debit card. Before the cashier was able to collect a payment, the two people obtained the card and left the store.
SCOTT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

Police searching for 3-year-old missing from San Antonio

San Antonio Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 3-year-old girl last seen at a park on Monday. Lina Sadar Khil was with her mother at a playground in San Antonio, who left her alone for an unknown amount of time, police tell ABC News. When Lina's mother returned, the girl was gone, police say. A SAPD spokesperson told ABC News there's no indication that Lina's with a family member.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KATC News

Funeral arrangements set for Gary 'Goose' Fontenot, former Eunice Police Chief

Funeral arrangements have been set for Gary "Goose" Fontenot, former Eunice Police Chief. Fontenot died on Friday, December 17, 2021, in the comfort of his home with his loving family by his side. He was 69. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Ardoin’s Funeral Home Chapel in Eunice. Burial will follow in the Attales Cemetery with Father Hampton Davis, officiating.
EUNICE, LA
KATC News

5 dead after two I-49 southbound crashes

Louisiana State Police say there were two crashes on I-49 Friday night , one in St. Landry Parish and another in Avoyelles Parish; in all, five people died in those crashes. In St. Landry Parish, around 9 P.M., a two-vehicle crash on I-49 southbound in St. Landry Parish near mile marker 40 claimed three siblings from Jeanerette and a Georgia man, according to a Louisiana State Police spokesperson.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KATC News

KATC News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy