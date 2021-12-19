Saturday morning shooting in Scott leads to an arrest for attempted murder charges

One man is facing attempted murder charges stemming from a Saturday morning shooting in a Lafayette Parish neighborhood, according to Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Valerie Ponseti.

Deputies patrolling in the area heard the sound of suspected gunshots at approximately 8:15 a.m.

Detectives say several shots were fired at a vehicle with two occupants inside, striking the vehicle multiple times.

Deavon Lando, 25, was identified as the suspect in the shooting, which occurred in the 200 block of Trewhill Parkway in Lafayette.

With the assistance of the Scott Police Department and the Lafayette Police Department, Lando was quickly apprehended and arrested by police.

Lando is charged with two counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder.

No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel