Explainer: Snowfall accumulations this season

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- We’re seeing some wintry weather out there across western Massachusetts Saturday, and it’s about time we saw the return of some snow and sleet.

But this season, overall, has been incredibly quiet. The average first snowfall in western Massachusetts is anywhere from late November into early December. Westover Air Reserve Base recorded its first accumulating snowfall on December 8, but that was only an inch and a half.

That’s an over 4 and a half inch snowfall deficit from December 1st through the 18th so far. And we had zero snow in November when the Chicopee/Springfield area averages 2 and a half inches.

Now one major factor in our lack of snowfall: the temperature. So far this month, Chicopee has recorded 12 warmer-than-normal days, two near-normal days, and three colder-than-average days.

