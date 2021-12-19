ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

McKinney ISD Stadium and Community Event Center a sight to behold

By Alison Posey
 3 days ago
Building a high school football stadium is a process, one that Shawn Pratt, who is the Assistant Superintendent for the McKinney Independent School District, knows all too well.

"We spent years trying to do research, going around to the nicest high school stadiums, going around to a lot of college stadiums basically building a notebook of all the things we saw that we liked," reflected Pratt. "We also took pictures of things we didn't like."

The result? McKinney ISD Stadium and Community Event Center, a $69.9 million dollar project that debuted in 2018.

"We wanted something for McKinney ISD, our students, but we wanted something special for the city of McKinney."

The stadium includes training and locker rooms, a 50x30 HD video board, and seats 12,000 people. It's a community staple that's now enjoyed by people across the country.

"I started reaching out to the NCAA and trying to find an event, a game for here," said Pratt. "It's pretty special to see McKinney ISD Stadium on ESPN and see Division II National Championship here."

It's a stadium built for so much more than just football.

"It's band, drill team, our broadcast journalism runs the board," said Pratt. "We have the state regional soccer tournament here."

Overlooking the stadium?

"That community event center is used every day for all kinds of things. We can put a banquet of 500 people seated in tables up there with a full service kitchen."

A true facility for everything and everyone.

"It's been very positive for McKinney ISD and very positive for the city of McKinney, and we're thrilled."

Valdosta State faces Ferris State in the Division II national championship game at the stadium. Kick-off is set for 9:00/ET.

Gadsden County tops Maclay at Capital City Holiday Classic, a tournament that gives back to the community

The Gadsden County boys basketball team topped Maclay 67 to 51 Tuesday on the second and final day of the Capital City Holiday Classic. Between 12 total games over two days, there was a lot of good basketball this week, but more importantly, this tournament help funds scholarships for area youth. That's why representative Al Lawson has kept it going 31 years strong.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
