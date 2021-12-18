ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Choristers spread holiday cheer by performing carols aboard The Hop MKE

By Alexa Jurado, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
A ride on Milwaukee's streetcar The Hop MKE is often a quiet affair.

On Saturday, things were different. Two groups of Milwaukee Choristers boarded streetcars with hopes of spreading holiday cheer through caroling.

Well-known Christmas songs like "Jingle Bells," "O, Christmas Tree" and "Here We Come A-Caroling" were among those heard on streetcars over the course of the 20-minute route from the Milwaukee Intermodal Station to Burns Commons.

"If singing Christmas tunes on a streetcar doesn't put you in a holiday mood, nothing will," said Jim Zsebe, a Choristers member from Cudahy.

Self-proclaimed as one of the city's "most versatile and popular mixed voice choruses," the Milwaukee Choristers is also one of Milwaukee's longest-running choral groups. It was founded in 1933 by a group of graduates from Riverside High School's A Capella Choir.

"They're a great group to have; we're so thankful they're bringing their talents to our streetcar," said Mark Rosenberg, vice president of communications for 2-Story, an agency that does marketing on behalf of The Hop.

The group is tight-knit, said Ed Beringer, a member from West Allis. For Milwaukee member Rachel Chiariello, it's a family.

Caroling is a tradition for the Choristers, said Katie Rasmussen, a member from West Allis. Most years during the holiday season the Choristers sing at retirement homes in the area. But due to the pandemic, many of their engagements have been paused.

"We're back together again, thank God," Beringer said.

"It truly is a joy to get out and sing again in-person," Rasmussen said. "It's really great to see each other face-to-face and share the spirit of Christmas."

Saturday's performance was part of the streetcar's Holidays with The Hop initiative.

"It's just giving people more opportunities to get out and experience the joy of the season," Rosenberg said.

The Hop has always wanted to have carolers during the holidays, Rosenberg said. With COVID-19, however, it didn't work out. But when the Milwaukee Choristers reached out about performing this season, it was a sign.

"We just want to do our part to contribute to a festive atmosphere in downtown Milwaukee during the holidays ... and to do it safely," Rosenberg said.

