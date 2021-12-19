ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prechtel’s 3-pointers help No. 3 Cardinal over No. 7 Vols

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 3 Stanford withstood a furious third-quarter rally by No. 7 Tennessee and pulled away for a 74-63 victory Saturday.

Ashton Prechtel connected on three fourth-quarter 3-pointers and finished with 12 points to key the recovery for the Cardinal (8-2).

Lexie Hull scored 11 points, Haley Jones had 18 points and 19 rebounds and Hannah Jump had 11 points for defending national champion Stanford.

Alexus Dye scored 10 of her 14 points in the third quarter to spark 9-1 Tennessee. Jordan Horston scored 19 and grabbed 12 rebounds and Sara Puckett added 10 points.

NO. 14 IOWA 69, CENTRAL FLORIDA 61

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 21 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and passed off six assists at Iowa remained unbeaten at home, turning away late rally by Central Florida.

Monica Czinano got to the basket for four third-quarter layups as the Hawkeyes (6-2) outscored UCF 25-12 in the third quarter and took a 56-43 advantage into the fourth.

Czinano finished with 19 points and McKenna Warnock added 13 points, seven boards and seven assists for Iowa.

Tay Sanders scored 20 points to lead UCF (8-2), which took its first road loss. Battles scored 12 points and collected four steals and Alisha Lewis hit two 3s in the final 1:45 to finish with 10 points and four steals.

NO. 20 BYU 71, WASHINGTON STATE 53

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Paisley Harding scored 20 points, Tegan Graham added 15 and BYU pulled away for a win over Washington State.

BYU rebounded after after losing its first game of the season 99-91 in overtime at Oklahoma.

Charlisse Leger-Walker hit 6 of 10 3-pointers and scored 21 points for WSU. BYU led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter but WSU hit a pair of 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter to close within 47-46.

Sara Hamson countered with a pair of inside buckets and Graham, who had a school-record 10 3-pointers at Oklahoma, followed with a 3 to put BYU back in control.

NO. 22 LSU 77, BRADLEY 51

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored 17 points, Faustine Aifuwa had a double-double and LSU rolled to its eighth straight win, beating Bradley.

Aifuwa had 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Tigers, who were just 1 of 14 from 3-point range but shot 31 of 58 inside the arc.

Caroline Waite scored 14 points to lead the Braves.

Bradley missed its first three shots, had six turnovers and fell behind 13-0. LSU scored the last eight points of the first quarter to lead 28-10 and ran that run to 20 for a 40-10 lead midway through the second quarter.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

