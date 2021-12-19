Man suffers from gunshot wound in south Baltimore shooting on Saturday evening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One Saturday, one man was injured from being shot on S. Fulton Avenue at Cole Street in south...foxbaltimore.com
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One Saturday, one man was injured from being shot on S. Fulton Avenue at Cole Street in south...foxbaltimore.com
whats that 15 or 16 18 14 who counts anymore.killmore city. black men and woman beware its open season on black lives.because in democrat run black cityies youre lives dont matter.
Comments / 9