It wasn’t that long ago, for me at least, that Saturday nights were for going out, staying out, and not going to bed until the wee hours of Sunday morning. More recently (pandemic aside), Saturday nights have kind of transitioned into maybe going out to dinner, having a few pops at home, and getting a good night’s sleep. My transition into middle age has been nothing short of completely generic and wildly unspectacular.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO