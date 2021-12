To support its customers in buying their own photovoltaic system, klarsolar has partnered with digital financing specialist SWK Bank. This will enable people without savings to get their own PV system on their roof and thus support the energy transition. The loans offered do not require an entry in the land register or an assignment of the feed-in tariff, which means that applicants become owners of their photovoltaic system within two days and refinance the loan and thus their PV system with their own electricity generation from the PV system. Süd-West-Kreditbank (SWK Bank) is the cooperation partner and lender for the customers of klarsolar.

