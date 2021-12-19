Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche Cancel Games Through Christmas Break
By Ryan Shepard
defpen
3 days ago
The Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers have made the decision to postpone their games through the NHL’s Christmas break. Both Colorado and Florida have been hit hard in recent weeks due to COVID-19. As...
Detroit becomes sixth team to be shut down; NHL, NHLPA continuing Olympic discussion. The NHL announced Sunday that cross-border games will be postponed through the holiday break because of COVID-19 concerns. The decision was made due to the concern about cross-border travel and "the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions."
Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
The Buffalo Sabres will not be playing their next two scheduled games against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday and Thursday night. The Blue Jackets are currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in their locker room. Read more here:
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The men’s basketball game between Florida A&M and Arizona State has been canceled due to an arena power outage. Both teams agreed to cancel the game after a facilities issue caused a power outage at Desert Financial Arena. The cancelation comes as games across the country are being postponed or canceled due to a surge in coronavirus cases. The women’s game between UC Irvine and Arizona State, originally scheduled to be played before the men’s game at Desert Financial Arena, was moved to the Sun Devils’ practice facility. The game was not open to the public.
Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jesse Puljujarvi of the Edmonton Oilers tested for COVID while the team was on the road in Seattle. Does that mean he’s stuck there over the holidays? Meanwhile, one scribe asks why the Arizona Coyotes wouldn’t want to build around Jakob Chychrun? Is there something going on no one knows about? The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to add before the deadline and might the Calgary Flames be prepared to make a big splash before March 21st?
The NHL, as other North American games associations, is doing combating COVID-19 episodes across products groups as of Wednesday. Almost two years into the pandemic, even with boundless inoculations and severe conventions set up, COVID is vigorously influencing hockey. On Sunday the NHL reported that it would proceed with the...
The NHL announced today that due to continued COVID spread within the organization, the league has shut down the Detroit Red Wings through the holiday break. Detroit’s facilities will be closed through at least December 26, the last day of the holiday break. Until then, players and staff have effectively been sent home.
Following a trio of CBJ players being pushed into Covid protocol, the remaining Columbus Blue Jackets games before Christmas has been postponed. This means the CBJ’s home-and-home with the Buffalo Sabres will be rescheduled, likely during the Olympic break. This feels like an inevitably that just finally caught up...
BOULDER, Col. (WIBW) - The KU-Colorado basketball game set for Tuesday has been cancelled due to COVID-19 cases among the Colorado team. The University of Colorado announced the cancellation on its website. Ticket holders have three options for reimbursement:. Donate the value of the tickets to the Buff Club for...
RALEIGH — The Carolina Hurricanes played two games with six players in the NHL’s COVID protocol, winning both despite playing one game down two skaters and another with five call-ups from the AHL’s Chicago Wolves. The next time they play, they should be back to full strength.
