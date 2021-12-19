ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democratic senator says he would not have gone to event if he had known about Communist Party link: report

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DogOO_0dQkREDB00

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said he would have not gone to an event in Connecticut if he had known it was linked to the Communist Party in an interview with the Hartford Courant.

On Dec. 11, Blumenthal spoke at the annual Amistad Awards ceremony hosted by the Connecticut People’s World Committee, which is associated with the Communist Party USA.

"My understanding was that this ceremony was strictly a labor event," Blumenthal told the outlet Friday. "If I had known the details, I wouldn’t have gone. ... Let me just say very emphatically, I’m a Democrat and a strong believer in American capitalism. I have been consistently a Democrat and a strong supporter and believer in American capitalism."

Blumenthal's comments come after he received criticism from a number of Republicans, including the Connecticut GOP, because of the event's association with the Communist Party.

“People are going to do what they’re going to do. I’m just going to keep doing my job for the people of Connecticut. There’s a lot at stake in the Senate right now — voting rights, the ongoing pandemic, making childcare affordable, lowering prescription drug prices. That’s where my focus is,” Blumenthal said in response to the criticism, per the Courant.

According to the newspaper, Blumenthal spoke for roughly seven minutes at the event, praising the . Three of his friends were reportedly honored during the ceremony.

“I go to a lot of events, places, meetings, rallies, and ceremonies in Connecticut. I’m delighted to be invited anywhere, and in this instance, I was invited by local labor unions to honor these three individuals, and that’s why I was there. That’s pretty much it,” Blumenthal said, according to the Courant.

Comments / 1083

Rocky Johnson
2d ago

come on man. Any time you go to a Democrat function your going to be surrounded by communists and Blumenthal knows it. The only thing he's sorry about is he got caught.

Reply(127)
752
Nancy Hoppstetter Amato
2d ago

The Fact that they invited you and you allegedly did not know does bode well for you or your constituents. Basically your party is now largely socialist and most of you seek to destroy our country. 🤫. People see through this. We need representation to save our democracy and freedom!

Reply(157)
437
Susan Campbell
2d ago

i dont believe he didnt know .he just got caught.its there job to know were they will be if they want to be relected.

Reply(20)
170
Related
uticaphoenix.net

2 Democrats joined every Republican senator in voting against Biden’s

Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana at a news conference about COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Wednesday.Drew Angerer/Getty Images. The Senate voted Wednesday to overturn Joe Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses. Two Democrats joined the GOP opposing the mandate, but the resolution is unlikely to pass the House. The Biden...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The New Yorker

Joe Manchin Has Wrecked the Biden Presidency—Perhaps He’ll Also Liberate It

“I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there,” Joe Manchin said. “This is a no on this legislation. I have tried everything I know to do.” And with that pathetic brushoff—he sounded like a feckless TV bachelor explaining why he couldn’t hand his rose to a hopeful contestant—the West Virginia senator put the kibosh on the Build Back Better bill, and with it pretty much all the legislative priorities of the White House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Washington Times

Flynn asks court for restraining order against Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over one of her panels’ attempts to get his private phone records. Mr. Flynn filed his suit Tuesday with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, asking the court for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against Mrs. Pelosi and her special committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Ted Cruz says he is leading effort to 'stop every dumb--- thing' Biden, Democrat leaders are doing

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Monday deployed some colorful language to describe the work of President Biden and Democratic leaders. Asked during his appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest here what he is doing to help Republicans get elected across the country ahead of the 2022 midterms, Cruz said: "There are really three things I'm focused on right now in the Senate. Number one is leading the fight stop every dumb--- thing Biden and Pelosi and Schumer are doing."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Democratic#The Hartford Courant#Amistad Awards#The Communist Party Usa#American#Republicans#Gop
Daily Mail

Joe Biden's dog Major has been GIVEN AWAY after being ousted from White House for biting Secret Service agent. President welcomed new German Shepherd pup Commander on Monday, and is planning to adopt a CAT next month

The White House welcomed a new puppy named Commander on Monday, but also admitted that President Joe Biden's rescue dog Major had been sent to a new home after a biting scandal. Major, who made history in January as the first rescue dog to come live at the executive mansion,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wchstv.com

West Virginians react to Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at the center of political attention after voicing his opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan. The Build Back Better Act has many provisions, including free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, up to a $3,600 per family...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

416K+
Followers
50K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy