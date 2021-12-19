Winter wonderland held for kids in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Every year, the non-profit All You Can puts on a winter wonderland for at-risk kids.

It was filled with food, games, and of course, toys. Mr. and Mrs. Claus were also in attendance. Every child got a big toy, a stocking stuffer, and a stuffed animal.

The need was greater than ever this year, because of the pandemic. Organizers say that their mission is personal.

“As a child, I faced neglect, so I know how it is to wake up and not have a gift under the tree. To wake up and not have that smell of turkey on Thanksgiving, and really do not have that unity of a family,” Executive Director of All You Can Ralph Rodriguez said. “So, if All You Can can prevent that from any other child happening, that’s what we intend to do every holiday until I can’t do it no longer and we pass it on to the younger ones.”

This was the ninth year of the event. More than 1,100 kids benefitted.

