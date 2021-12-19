ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Winter wonderland held for kids in Harrisburg

By James Wesser
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UdgF5_0dQkQHp900

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Every year, the non-profit All You Can puts on a winter wonderland for at-risk kids.

It was filled with food, games, and of course, toys. Mr. and Mrs. Claus were also in attendance. Every child got a big toy, a stocking stuffer, and a stuffed animal.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The need was greater than ever this year, because of the pandemic. Organizers say that their mission is personal.

Harrisburg organization hosts fourth annual toy giveaway

“As a child, I faced neglect, so I know how it is to wake up and not have a gift under the tree. To wake up and not have that smell of turkey on Thanksgiving, and really do not have that unity of a family,” Executive Director of All You Can Ralph Rodriguez said. “So, if All You Can can prevent that from any other child happening, that’s what we intend to do every holiday until I can’t do it no longer and we pass it on to the younger ones.”

This was the ninth year of the event. More than 1,100 kids benefitted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Meet the rare triplet calves born at Kreider Farms in Manheim

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Kreider Farms in Manheim, Lancaster County, has something extra special to celebrate this Christmas — the rare birth of triplet calves. The three healthy cows were born last Wednesday morning to their mother, Raspberry. “We knew she was going to be having at least twins, but we weren’t expecting the triplets, […]
MANHEIM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Harrisburg, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
abc27 News

Parent pours bleach on student at Rowland Academy in Harrisburg

(WHTM) — Harrisburg School District officials say a parent poured bleach on a student at Rowland Academy. The district held a news conference Tuesday night where they shared details about what may have led to the incident and what’s being done to better protect students. Eric Turman, Harrisburg School District superintendent, said what happened on […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Midstate Red Cross volunteers help Kentucky storm victims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The need for help continues after a tornado raced through Kentucky and other southern states, and the Red Cross is providing assistance. Nearly 500 Red Cross disaster workers are in the region providing food, shelter, clothing, and comfort kits to victims of the deadly tornado that destroyed homes and businesses in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

List: What to do for New Year’s Eve in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Roses, strawberries, and Hershey’s Kisses are just some of the objects commonly involved in Central Pennsylvania’s New Year’s celebrations. Here’s how some local cities are celebrating as well as information on other events helping children and adults welcome 2022 to the Midstate. Community celebrations Although a recent COVID-19 surge has changed many […]
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

Five-year-old surprised by veteran homecoming

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A five-year-old boy got an exciting surprise from his big brother on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Michael Morales has been away serving in the Army. But on Dec 21, he got to come home just in time for the holidays and to surprise his little brother at Lawton Elementary School. The pair […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Toys#Weather#Winter Wonderland#Whtm
abc27 News

Citizen science volunteers count birds for Project Feederwatch

(WHTM) — For Mary Lou Rohrbaugh, Ed Hamberger, and Karen Healy, it’s their regular routine. “We come, the three of us usually, come every Wednesday morning from ten to eleven,” says Rohrbaugh. The three volunteer at Nixon Park in York County. Their mission-count birds for Project Feederwatch. “Project Feederwatch is a citizen science program,” explains […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

Rite Aid to close dozens of stores

(WHTM) — Pharmacy chain Rite Aid says it is closing dozens of stores to save money. Rite Aid will close 63 stores, which should save the company about $25 million. The company also reported that it lost $36 million dollars in its latest quarterly report. The company remains in Pennsylvania, but it moved its headquarters […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster superintendent demands more money for school district

This article has been updated since its original publishing. LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A milestone in a long process, that could have a big impact on some Midstate schoolchildren. The question is, are children in some districts being vastly shortchanged by the Commonwealth? The School District of Lancaster (SDOL) actually promised last week they […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Feed a Local Family: 2021 holiday campaign donations total

(WHTM) — The Feed a Local Family 2021 holiday campaign has come to a close and abc27 can report that a total of $40,000 in donations were collected during its run. The money raised equated to approximately 240,000 meals for local families and it was made possible thanks to this year’s sponsors which included Weis […]
ORRSTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg University will be face-to-face in spring semester, keeps eye on omicron variant

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Some colleges and universities nationwide have announced plans to start the spring semester virtually because of the omicron variant. Harrisburg University is one on the list reevaluating how to return from the holiday break, but for now, it will be face-to-face. The university spent all last academic year virtually, so officials […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Trooper Minute: Operation Safe Holiday

(WHTM) — The holidays are here once again and as we gather this year with friends and family, it is important for all to do their part and celebrate in a responsible manner. The Pennsylvania State Police has a reminder for drivers during the holiday season. As traffic continues to increase over the next few […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania weekly update: 7,252 average daily cases Dec. 13 to Dec. 19, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Dec. 20. “This week we are continuing the ongoing data integrity partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to update the CDC dashboards,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “Later this week, the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy