The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 19

Taylor Sheridan has another hit on his hands. 1883, the prequel to Yellowstone, was Paramount+’s most watched original series premiere ever, more than double the previous record. It was also the most social drama series Sunday night across streaming. The sampling event on Paramount Network, following a new episode of Yellowstone, was also a hit, drawing 4.9 million total viewers, the biggest new series premiere on cable since 2015. “The results of 1883’s debut are truly phenomenal,” Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming, said in a statement. “The day 1 streaming numbers coupled with the results of the linear sampling effort, and social response from our audience show the tremendous promise for this series. We look forward to continuing on this epic journey with our subscribers.” Added Chris McCarthy, President and CEO ViacomCBS Media Networks, “the success of Taylor Sheridan’s 1883 is another proof point of our unique model to.
