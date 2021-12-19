The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 19

Greetings, gang, and welcome to the weekend! It’s nice to be here with you all — a lovely respite from frantically checking tracking numbers for packages that all feel doomed to arrive on December 26 (related: when it just says “label created” for over a week with no other updates, is it safe to assume the present I bought for a friend is buried under a pile of jackets in the UPS warehouse?) and battling the unfathomable hellscape of the “seasonal” aisle at The Dollar Store looking for wrapping paper. I just made good on my New Year’s resolution from January and finally canceled my Amazon Prime subscription, but I still can’t help but feel a little grossed out by the unvarnished materialism that has become the defining characteristic of this time of year. Do the people in your life need a pair of RBG socks or a blob-shaped candle or a glass tree ornament that looks like a donut? Well, good news, there are like 7,362 stores that would like to sell you said things, as well as many more items that will likely end up in a Goodwill box or, worse, a landfill.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO