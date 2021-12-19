ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 19

By Ryan Schwartz
 3 days ago

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming....

The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 12

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find 15 new and returning series (including new seasons of The Witcher and When Hope Calls, and holiday installments...
What's New on Hulu (and What's Leaving) in January

Hulu is kicking off the new year with a bunch of premieres. This January, Hulu is debuting the final season of This Is Us, the new series How I Met Your Father and the new Hulu Original movie Sex Appeal. If you're still relying on Netflix for the freshest streaming content, it's time to take a look at Hulu.
This week’s TV: No finale is final, ‘MacGruber’ returns, and who’s up for a pandemic drama?

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Dec. 13-19. I’m not a fan of revivals and spinoffs, with a few exceptions. More often than not, they are merely efforts by a TV outlet to come up with a show that stands out from the ever-growing crowd that is Peak TV. When a prequel or sequel series arrives, it’s already ahead of the game in terms of name recognition.
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix this week in the UK

The film and TV titles leaving Netflix UK this week have been unveiled, meaning fans will have to be quick to catch them in the build-up to Christmas. Among the titles being taken off the streaming platform from today (December 13) onwards are Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die, which stars Adam Driver and Bill Murray and leaves on the 18th, according to The Independent.
TVLine Items: Angel Vets on Lone Star, Showtime's Cosby Docu and More

A pair of Angel vets are visiting 9-1-1: Lone Star: Julie Benz and Amy Acker will guest-star in separate Season 3 episodes of the Fox drama, TV Insider reports. Benz will appear in the Jan. 3 season premiere as Sadie, an artist and outdoors woman who lives in the cabin next to Rob Lowe’s Owen Strand. Acker, meanwhile, will play Catherine, the chief of staff to the governor of Texas, in a multi-episode arc (beginning with the Feb. 7 installment).
What’s Coming to Prime Video in January 2022

Prime Video and IMDb TV are gearing up for a solid New Year with plenty of exciting titles joining their libraries in January. While IMDb TV makes way for new episodes of Judy Justice, Prime Video is welcoming several first-time titles like the George Clooney-directed movie The Tender Bar starring Ben Affleck along with Jason Katims‘ drama As We See It. See the full lineup of titles arriving on Prime Video and IMDb TV this January, below. Available for Streaming on Prime Video: Beasts of the Southern Wild (Credit: Jess Pinkham/Tm and ©Copyright Fox Searchlight. All rights reserved./Courtesy Everett Collection) January 1 127 Hours Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (Uncut) Beats of the Southern Wild Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son Bringing Down the House Crazy Heart Deja Vu Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo Enemy at the Gates Eve’s.
What to do this week(end): Dec. 11-17

Greetings, gang, and welcome to the weekend! It’s nice to be here with you all — a lovely respite from frantically checking tracking numbers for packages that all feel doomed to arrive on December 26 (related: when it just says “label created” for over a week with no other updates, is it safe to assume the present I bought for a friend is buried under a pile of jackets in the UPS warehouse?) and battling the unfathomable hellscape of the “seasonal” aisle at The Dollar Store looking for wrapping paper. I just made good on my New Year’s resolution from January and finally canceled my Amazon Prime subscription, but I still can’t help but feel a little grossed out by the unvarnished materialism that has become the defining characteristic of this time of year. Do the people in your life need a pair of RBG socks or a blob-shaped candle or a glass tree ornament that looks like a donut? Well, good news, there are like 7,362 stores that would like to sell you said things, as well as many more items that will likely end up in a Goodwill box or, worse, a landfill.
‘1883’ Is Paramount+’s Most Watched Original Series Premiere Ever

Taylor Sheridan has another hit on his hands. 1883, the prequel to Yellowstone, was Paramount+’s most watched original series premiere ever, more than double the previous record. It was also the most social drama series Sunday night across streaming. The sampling event on Paramount Network, following a new episode of Yellowstone, was also a hit, drawing 4.9 million total viewers, the biggest new series premiere on cable since 2015. “The results of 1883’s debut are truly phenomenal,” Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming, said in a statement. “The day 1 streaming numbers coupled with the results of the linear sampling effort, and social response from our audience show the tremendous promise for this series. We look forward to continuing on this epic journey with our subscribers.” Added Chris McCarthy, President and CEO ViacomCBS Media Networks, “the success of Taylor Sheridan’s 1883 is another proof point of our unique model to.
Snowfall Gets Season 5 Premiere Date at FX — See First Photo

Snowfall fans can expect a richer, meaner and more endangered Franklin when the FX drama’s fifth season kicks off — and we just learned when that will be. Season 5 will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c with the first two episodes, the cabler announced on Tuesday. Plus, a new teaser trailer will drop Christmas Day on ESPN and ABC during the two networks’ slate of NBA games. The new season is set in the summer of 1986 and will, of course, center on Franklin Saint (series star Damson Idris) and his entire family, who are now wealthy beyond their wildest...
Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
Dynasty Confirms Fallon's Fate in Season 5 Premiere — Grade It!

It was the question on every Dynasty fan’s mind going into Monday’s season premiere: How is Fallon Carrington faring after being shot earlier this year?. The two-part premiere wasted no time answering that question, opening on a news report about… Fallon’s murder?! Look, after the casting rodeo this show has endured — including three Cristals and Alexises apiece — we’d be lying if we said we didn’t think, at least for a split second, that we’d really seen the last of Liz Gillies.
Search Party Trailer: Dory Teams With Jeff Goldblum in Final Season

Dory has an unlikely business partner in the trailer for Search Party‘s fifth and final season (premiering Friday, Jan. 7 on HBO Max). The dark comedy’s first three seasons followed the amateur sleuths through “a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial,” per the show’s official’s description. Season 4 saw Dory taken prisoner by deranged fan Chip, forcing her friends to again form a search party to find her.
Back to One, Episode 184: Chris Diamantopoulos

Chris Diamantopoulos was always an actor. Never held another job. He was working on the stage at an early age—touring companies, Broadway—then transitioned to television, film, and eventually voice overs. Never stopped. Some highlights: Russ Hanneman on Silicon Valley, Reinhold on Community, Moe in The Three Stooges, the official voice of Mickey Mouse, and right now you can see him playing bad guys in Netflix’s Red Notice and True Story. We recorded this interview hours before he started a new job and he takes us through what’s on his mind on the night before day one. He talks about how […]
The 10 best TV shows of 2021, from Squid Game to Clarkson’s Farm

When you woke up on 1 January, did you think you’d be watching as much television as you did last year? Probably not. Big mistake. Locked down again, you watched more than ever.It has been a year of mild but pleasant surprises. The biggest Netflix series of all time – according to Netflix, anyway – was Squid Game, an allegorical drama about a murderous gameshow. Kate Winslet gave perhaps her most nuanced performance as a detective (and grandmother!) in a coal town in Pennsylvania. Jeremy Clarkson found redemption in a handful of topsoil. Disney Plus showed it could do grown-up...
These Were Netflix's Most Watched Films Last Week — Which Are Worth Your Time?

I am fascinated, nay, obsessed, with seeing what ends up on the Netflix top 10 lists each week, because it is truly the wild west of popularity rankings. People are frequently puzzled by what ends up on the top of the charts, because a lot of the time, the movies aren't what we would consider "good" by most critical standards. Just as an example, the "Twilight" franchise scooped up five of the 10 spots one week, proving that Americans were reliving their Twi-hard glory days and marathoning the series. In 2020, "The Secret Life of Pets 2" was on and...
The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
