The Spring Grove boys (3-1) improved to 2-0 in Southeast Conference play with a 59-37 road rout of Southland on Dec. 17 in Adams. The ultimate point spread was somewhat surprising after a first half that saw six-lead-changes, three tie scores and the Lions’ modest 26-22 halftime lead. But the Lions then revved up the running game and quieted the home crowd by tallying 26 of the first 30 points after intermission.

SPRING GROVE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO