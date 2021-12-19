Morris carries UAPB past NCCAA-member Ecclesia 97-56

Chance Gibson, a two-sport athlete from The Woodlands and Texas A&M freshman, died in a car crash Saturday en route from College Station, university officials said. Gibson, 18, was killed Saturday morning at 11:20 a.m. while returning to the Houston area for the holiday break, said Texas A&M Spokesman Tyler Pounds.
(Iowa City) Iowa improved their men’s basketball record to 9-3 on Tuesday with a 93-62 victory over SE Louisiana. It’s the 5th time the Hawks have topped 90 points this season. Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures led by Keegan Murray’s 20 points. Murray was 8/13 from the...
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Chuck O'Bannon Jr. scored 19 points, Emanuel Miller and Damion Baugh recorded double-doubles and TCU throttled Grambling 90-55 on Tuesday night. Miller finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Baugh scored 13 with 11 boards to give TCU its seventh straight win. It's the longest Horned Frogs win streak since the 2018-19 season which produced an eight-game win streak.
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Tyrese Martin tossed in a career-high 25 points, R.J. Cole scored 20 and Connecticut turned back Marquette 78-70 in Big East Conference play on Tuesday night. Martin sank 9 of 16 shots from the floor and added six rebounds for the Huskies (10-3, 1-1). Cole...
Brenda Frese is living the dream. She is mother to twin sons Markus and Tyler. She is wife to Mark Thomas. She can lay claim to reaching the NCAA women’s basketball pinnacle when she guided Maryland to the national championship in 2006. And she might barely contain her pride and joy when she faces Laura Harper, one of her former starters from that title-winning team, as opposing coaches in a ...
DALLAS (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 26 points, Dorian Finney-Smith came alive in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks, with a boost from two newly signed players, defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-102 in a battle of attrition Tuesday night. A total of nine players, including three starters, missed...
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. 1. South Carolina (31)11-07751. 2. Stanford8-27283. 3. Louisville10-17134. 4. NC...
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro had 26 points in his return from a three-game absence with a bruised thigh, Duncan Robinson also scored 26 to match a season high and the Miami Heat rolled past the Indiana Pacers 125-96 on Tuesday night. Miami tied a franchise record with 22...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 28 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 22 of his 27 in the second half and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-97 on Tuesday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Josh Hart scored 20 points and...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Devin Booker continued to distance himself from a hamstring injury that cost him seven games, scoring 24 points with nine rebounds and seven assists as the Phoenix Suns earned a 108-90 victory Tuesday night over the Los Angeles Lakers. Booker played 32 minutes and went...
