Morris carries UAPB past NCCAA-member Ecclesia 97-56

Brenda Frese is living the dream. She is mother to twin sons Markus and Tyler. She is wife to Mark Thomas. She can lay claim to reaching the NCAA women’s basketball pinnacle when she guided Maryland to the national championship in 2006. And she might barely contain her pride and joy when she faces Laura Harper, one of her former starters from that title-winning team, as opposing coaches in a ...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO