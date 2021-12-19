Chris Ellis: Muzzleloader season is the most enjoyable

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a visit to the Comstock Premier Lodge, you’ll not only see bison and elk, but you’ll be treated to great food, lodging and hospitality. We recently visited the Comstock Premier Lodge near Sargent, and talked with the owner, Roxanne Huggins. She and her husband Mitch worked in the insurance business for years, but decided to purchase the lodge over a decade ago, for something fun to do in retirement. “We are a year round bed and breakfast,” Huggins said. “We have 10 rooms, and we can sleep up to 34 people. You can expect to not have anyone around, unless it’s possibly another guest. We are a slice of heaven; we have a great view, and just below the deck are bison.”

