Chris Ellis: Muzzleloader season is the most enjoyable

By Chris Ellis HD Media
wvgazettemail.com
 3 days ago

Perhaps it was growing up in the Mountain State watching the Mountaineer mascot fire his gun in the air after a touchdown, or maybe it was the simple fact that the first deer I ever took with a firearm was with a muzzleloader, I am not sure exactly. What...

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

US News and World Report

Vermont's Muzzleloader Deer Hunting Season Ends on Sunday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's deer hunting season is coming to a close. The muzzleloader season, which started a week ago, ends on Sunday. The archery season runs through Wednesday. Hunters are allowed to take no more than four deer per year and only one legal buck, according to...
VERMONT STATE
Lootpress

West Virginia’s muzzleloader deer season opens Dec. 13

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia’s muzzleloader deer hunting season opens Dec. 13 and hunters who want to harvest an additional deer are reminded to buy their RM or RRM stamp before the season starts. “The muzzleloader season offers a chance to pursue whitetails with a firearm...
LIFESTYLE
wvgazettemail.com

Chris Ellis: Give the gift of outdoor activities this holiday season

For those of you not aware, West Virginia now holds the latest national park in the country and is in fact, the 63rd national park. According to our WVTourism office’s website about the park: the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve. Home to more than 70,000 acres of...
LIFESTYLE
henrycountytimes.com

Enjoying the Christmas season in shared memories

One Henry County home this holiday season is displaying a Christmas tree more than a century old. It stands in the home of Gene Morris, and no one who knows him would be surprised by this. Known for decades as the county’s historian, Morris has an exceptionally long family history here and was one of a few Henry Countians who responded to a request by the Times to share some favorite Christmas memories.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
State
West Virginia State
leominsterchamp.com

Enjoy the lights and sounds at Sholan Farms this Christmas season

Sholan Farms, located at 1125 Pleasant St. in Leominster, is offering a holiday light show daily from 5-9 p.m. (weather permitting) through Jan. 2, 2022. Tune in to 89.5 FM and enjoy, but please remember to turn off car headlights so others can enjoy. The show is bigger and better...
LEOMINSTER, MA
WCIA

Make ahead dishes for an enjoyable holiday season with family

The theme in our ciKitchen today with guest chef, Colleen Hatton, are dishes you can make ahead to make the holiday season run smoothly. 3 Chicken Breast Seared and Diced or 2 C of Shredded Rotisserie Chicken. Salt and Pepper to Taste. 1/3 C of Ranch Dressing. 6 Slices of...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1011now.com

A central Nebraska slice of paradise

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a visit to the Comstock Premier Lodge, you’ll not only see bison and elk, but you’ll be treated to great food, lodging and hospitality. We recently visited the Comstock Premier Lodge near Sargent, and talked with the owner, Roxanne Huggins. She and her husband Mitch worked in the insurance business for years, but decided to purchase the lodge over a decade ago, for something fun to do in retirement. “We are a year round bed and breakfast,” Huggins said. “We have 10 rooms, and we can sleep up to 34 people. You can expect to not have anyone around, unless it’s possibly another guest. We are a slice of heaven; we have a great view, and just below the deck are bison.”
NEBRASKA STATE
indianapublicmedia.org

Enjoy the holiday season with special programming on WTIU

Charlie Brown, music specials, Call the Midwife, and more! Enjoy our holiday programming lineup:. America’s Forests with Chuck Leavell: US Capitol Christmas Tree. In search of the perfect Christmas tree for the US Capitol, Chuck Leavell travels to the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests to follow the journey—from selection and cutting to ornament making and community celebrations—of what will become the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree as it makes its way from Colorado to Washington DC.
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Miami

Santa Claus Spotted Diving In The Florida Keys

KEY LARGO (CBSMiami/FKNB) – A scuba diving Santa Claus was spotted Monday in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary enjoying some relaxation with an elfish helper before the upcoming holidays. Propelled by an undersea scooter, the jolly St. Nick delivered a bit of cheer Monday to the marine inhabitants in the sanctuary off Key Largo. Spencer Slate, owner of Captain Slate’s Scuba Adventures, dons his Kris Kringle garb annually to offer underwater holiday photo opportunities and help promote awareness of an annual fundraiser for a local children’s charity, Kids in Special Situations. Christmas Day, Slate’s dive shop plans a special morning coral reef...
KEY LARGO, FL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Muzzleloader Deer Season Open Through Jan. 1, 2022

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters the muzzleloader deer hunting season reopened Dec. 18 and will run through Jan. 1, 2022. This is the second half of Maryland’s split deer muzzleloader season; the first half was held in October. Hunters may use muzzleloading firearms to harvest sika and white-tailed deer during this time. […] The post Muzzleloader Deer Season Open Through Jan. 1, 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LIFESTYLE
lootpress.com

West Virginia’s muzzleloader deer season opens Dec. 13

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia’s muzzleloader deer hunting season opens Dec. 13 and hunters who want to harvest an additional deer are reminded to buy their RM or RRM stamp before the season starts. “The muzzleloader season offers a chance to pursue whitetails with a firearm...
LIFESTYLE
wvexplorer.com

Muzzleloader deer hunting season 2021 opens Dec. 13

West Virginia’s muzzleloader deer hunting season opens Dec. 13, and hunters who want to harvest an additional deer are reminded to buy appropriate hunting stamps before the season starts. Holly Morris, an assistant district wildlife biologist for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, lauded the benefits of the...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

